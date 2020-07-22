Dr. Peter Hotez echoes Trump's warning about the coronavirus surge: "It will get worse before it gets better"

Dr. Peter Hotez said Wednesday that the public health crisis is likely to "get worse before it gets better," a day after President Trump issued the same warning as cases increase in many parts of the country.

In an interview on "Bill Hemmer Reports," Hotez said he agreed with Trump's prediction and confirmed what many Americans feared all along: the coronavirus will continue to spread before it can be properly contained.

TRUMP: CORONAVIRUS & # 39; MAY THINK BEFORE THEY IMPROVE & # 39;

"It is still going up in many parts of the south, so we will have to analyze what kind of containment measures will be necessary to reduce this," Hotez said. "It's going to get worse before it gets better, but then, between the White House and the governors, figuring out how to do it will be paramount."

In his first official press conference on the coronavirus pandemic since April, Trump admitted Tuesday that the crisis is likely to worsen and urged all Americans to wear masks in public.

"It will get worse before it gets better," Trump said of the pandemic that has infected about 4 million Americans. "That's something I don't like to say but it is."

Hotez said that while masks "can really delay" the transition from person to person, preventive coverage of the face may not be enough to combat the troublesome increase in cases affecting the South.

"That is the big question," he said, "this is what all governors are struggling with, whether we have to go to the next step now or the next step," he said, adding that "these will be a critical partner." . weeks. "

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Hotez, who serves as dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, said he has seen a "terrible tragedy" among the impoverished in his state, many of whom have no choice but to work in the site and expose yourself to the highly contagious virus.

"That is heartbreaking, the stories we are seeing," he said, adding that "this is a difficult time for the nation, but I think we can do it if we set our mind to it."

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly contributed to this report.