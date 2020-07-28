Dr. Saphier calls NJ Murphy Governor for & # 39; talking a lot & not acting & # 39; about the school's reopening plans

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a medical contributor to Fox News, told Fox & Friends on Tuesday that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is guilty of "a lot of talk without action" on the question of whether schools will reopen this fall. .

"Murphy says he anticipates, what he wants, that we should try at some level (to reopen)," Saphier said. "That is not really going wrong."

Saphier noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have said "in-person classes are critical."

"We can't just say, 'Let's try to do that,'" he said. "I want to hear how we are going to do that."

Murphy announced Friday that the state will give parents the option to educate their children through "remote learning" in the 2020-21 school year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We have large studies that now tell us that yes, these children can transmit the virus. However, (they are) perhaps half as likely (to do) as adults, "Saphier said." What are you going to do to make sure these kids go back to school?

"How are they going to improve ventilation?" she asked. "Are they going to have the windows open when possible? Are they going to move the children to outside areas? What are they going to do to make sure they have some level of physical social detachment?"

Saphier added that because the virus is "aerosolized," it is more contagious and can stay and stay in the air for longer periods of time.

"It is not just about examining the sick and making sure they stay home, but about improving ventilation," he said. "And of course that requires funding and availability."