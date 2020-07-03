Dr. Saphier offers tips for safely celebrating July 4 amid a coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a medical contributor to Fox News, offered tips on Friday for people to celebrate safely on July 4 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in several states across the country.

"As we get closer to this holiday weekend, it is essential that we celebrate our freedoms and our independence," Saphier told "Fox & Friends" on Friday.

"But you have to know that we are no longer under those harsh closure orders, we have transferred responsibility to the individual," he added.

Coronavirus infections increased in 40 of the 50 states on what will be a very different July 4 weekend, as the virus resurfaces after weeks of nationwide containment measures that have been re-imposed in many areas amid the rebound.

In four states where the outbreaks are the most severe [Arizona, California, Florida and Texas], more than 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday.

Florida confirmed more than 10,000 new cases Thursday and 325 new hospitalizations in a 24-hour period. Nationally, the United States reported 51,200 new cases, a doubling of the daily total in the past month.

"As we meet this weekend, we know there are safe ways to do it," said Saphier.

She said that people "can be together and celebrate," but encouraged the meetings to be outside.

"We want to try to keep things out as much as possible," said Saphier. "We know there is less transmission of the virus outside."

He added, "You want to keep those meetings at a smaller size because, whether you are outside or inside, large meetings are not a good idea right now."

Saphier also recommended having space between people at meetings.

"You don't want everyone to be on top of each other," he said.

Saphier recommended cleaning the surfaces of a bathroom and cleaning it "several times a day" if multiple people use it during the Christmas gathering.

"You don't want to share food and drinks," he said. "Maybe people will bring their own things, their own cups or whatever, but you don't want to share them."

He also reminded people about hand hygiene.

"I hope everyone knows at this point that they should wash their hands and not touch their faces," Saphier said.

In the past two weeks, positive test results have doubled in Georgia, Kansas, Montana, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Ohio, while they tripled in Nevada. In Texas, the positivity rate increased from 8 percent to 14.5 percent in the same time period.

On Friday, Saphier also encouraged people to consider other health risks not associated with coronavirus over the holiday weekend.

"Let's not forget solar security," said Saphier. “The sun is powerful and there are also risks with the sun. It's not just about COVID, there are still other concerns that we have. ”

"Remember that if you are ever near bodies of water, keep an eye on those children," he said. "Everyone has a chance to be responsible, get together, and have a wonderful weekend of July 4."

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.