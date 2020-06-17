Dr. Saphier on the prolonged closure of schools and summer camps: the effects on mental health for children are real

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a medical contributor to Fox News, said Wednesday that the mental health effects on children during coronavirus closings are a real concern, as many summer camps have refused to open this year.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends," Saphier said "94 percent of superintendents" across the country are not ready to discuss plans to reopen schools in the fall, raising concerns about the effects on children. .

"This conversation is being fueled by surveys from Italy and China where they reported that children experienced anxiety up to 70 percent of the time, saying they had feelings of anxiety or shortness of breath. These surveys were conducted between March and April. I would like to look more modern or more up-to-date. Let me tell you, as a mother who has three children at home, the mental health effects of these closings are real, "she said.

Saphier said she is concerned that the negative impact on children will be lasting if they continue to stay at home instead of going to school.

"Going to school for children is not just the basics of education. It is learning to resolve conflicts, socialization skills and build the necessary relationships and my main concern is that the effects on mental health will be here to stay", said. He added that doctors have learned more about COVID-19, including that children are "significantly less susceptible to the disease" and less likely to transmit the virus than adults.

"There are clever ways that schools can come together and get those kids back in session."

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, said last week that there is a "growing awareness" among Americans that children need to return to school as soon as possible and plans must be made to do so safely.

In an interview in "America & # 39; s Newsroom" with hosts Sandra Smith and Ed Henry, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions (HELP) noted that while children should be kept safe from the coronavirus, Both children and parents are "roughly this far with remote learning."

"Any teacher or parent can tell you (about) the emotional (and) intellectual impact, especially among minority children," Alexander told "Newsroom" hosts.

"I mean, this is a time when we all talk a lot about racial injustice and the disproportionate effects on low-income and minority children. The best we can do to help minority (and) low-income children is to take them back to school. That's where they learn. That's where they learn to deal with other children. That's where many get a meal, sometimes two, "Alexander concluded.

Julia Musto of Fox News contributed to this report.