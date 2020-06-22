Dr. Siegel on Trump's backlash: no different from protests "from a purely public health point of view"

Fox News medical aide Dr. Marc Siegel voiced double standards from some of President Trump's critics who cited concerns about the coronavirus surrounding his campaign rally in Oklahoma on Saturday, while apparently giving a pass to the thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets recently. weeks.

"It is very disappointing … this whole gag about a virus that we are still learning and that is very humiliating," Siegel told "Fox & Friends Weekend" presenter Jedediah Bila.

"Of course you saw protests across the country in major cities. That of course took risks and there was not much use of masks there. So far, we have not seen an increase in cases in those areas as a result," he explained. .

Siegel continued: "Now the demonstration … one side is blaming the other side. Would you like there to be more masks there? Yes. Would you like there to be more social distancing? Yes," he explained, "but let's keep in mind that there is only 300 new cases in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours. "

The Trump rally, which came amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and a national outcry over racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, drew strong media criticism Saturday of despite a lower participation than expected.

Siegel acknowledged that "people, both in protests and demonstrations, get excited and, when they get excited, take less precautions."

At the same time, Siegel said he "did not see any difference between having a rally and protests from a purely public health point of view," adding that it was "very disappointing [to see] all the politicization."

When asked to comment on Trump's call to reopen schools in the fall, Siegel said, "I think this is a very good idea," but suggested that regular tests be held for teachers and support staff.