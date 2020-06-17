Dr. Siegel praises the results of research on anti-inflammatory drugs as a & # 39; sign of hope & # 39; in the fight against coronavirus

Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical contributor to Fox News, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that while the anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone holds great promise in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he still wants to see how it fares in studies. "peer-reviewed".

On Tuesday morning, researchers from the University of Oxford announced preliminary results of a study showing that dexamethasone had been found to reduce deaths in patients receiving oxygen by one-fifth and in patients with respirators by one-third.

Siegel explained that the drug suppresses inflammation caused by the coronavirus, which can severely affect the lungs and heart of patients.

"[The inflammatory symptoms are] what is causing the death of the circulatory system and lungs of most patients," he said.

"I am very excited about this … I want to wait until it is peer reviewed and published, but this is clearly a tool in my tool shed," added Siegel. "[It is] something we can use against COVID-19 along with remdesivir, the antiviral drug we talked about earlier."

According to Siegel, dexamethasone has been around since 1957 and costs only around $ 1 a day. He added that he has prescribed it many times for its other accepted uses, including arthritis, immune system problems, and certain allergic reactions.

"This is a sign of hope," he said. "This is for people who get really sick, people with underlying conditions, the elderly, people in nursing homes."