Dr. Susan Hassig on coronaviruses: facial masks, key social distancing to stop the spread

Tulane University associate professor Dr. Susan Hassig spoke to presenter Arthel Neville on Saturday about reducing the spread of the coronavirus, saying that masks and social distancing are key to preventing high levels of infection.

"The pathogen will do what it will do if people don't listen to the best infectious disease expert we have in the country, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci. What we have available, physical distancing and masking, if most implement it" In fact Hassig reminded viewers on "America & # 39; s News HQ" that members of any community and across the country will decrease the spread of the virus. "

"And it is a fact [that] a mask blocks the virus that is being removed by someone infected."

"And therefore I cannot emphasize enough the importance of masking and distance to help us maintain a normal appearance until we have a very effective therapeutic and / or vaccine," Hassig said.

Fauci and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force delivered their first briefing in more than a month on Friday, as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increases in some states across the country, especially for people under 35 years old.

The US hit another record high Thursday in new daily coronavirus cases at 39,061, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Records kept by Johns Hopkins University showed the national total was even higher, reaching 40,000 infections on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Hassig said it was important for people to realize that the coronavirus never went away and that it is a problem that Americans will have to deal with.

"I think it is really important that people understand that the virus is here. It never went away," Hassig added. "And that is why it is so important not to wait for cases to get high. By then, it is almost too late."

