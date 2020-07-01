Dr. Tom Frieden: Six Months of Coronavirus: Good News, Bad News, and Where We Are Going Next

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Dr. Tom Frieden discuss this topic and more about "His World" with Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. EDT July 1 on Fox News Channel.

Six months after the new coronavirus pandemic is a good time to look back and forth. Here is the end result: there is only one enemy: the virus. We need to overcome the politicization of measures that protect us all.

The good

We have learned a lot about the virus and how to stop it. Many communities have flattened the curve and kept it low. Some, including / islands like New Zealand, have removed it. They have done so with a combination of two approaches.

The first is 3 W: Wear a mask, wash your hands (or use disinfectant) and observe your distance.

The second is our Box It In strategy: strategic testing, effective isolation, fast and responsive contact tracing, and support quarantine.

We also know more about how to stay safe – at least six feet away and get together outdoors if possible. And we've learned about the most dangerous conditions, including crowds with poor ventilation made up of people who don't wear masks. The longer you are exposed to a dangerous environment, the more likely you are to become infected.

The bad

In many countries, including the US, COVID-19 has the advantage. It has devastated economies, cost hundreds of millions of people work, and killed more than half a million people worldwide, including nearly 130,000 in the U.S.

The disease has derailed life-saving treatment for other conditions ranging from heart attack care in the US to protection against measles, malaria and maternal mortality in Africa.

And in case someone still thinks the increase in cases is the result of an increase in testing, look at Arizona, Texas, and Florida. In these three states, testing increased by less than half. Meanwhile, the diagnosed cases nearly tripled.

The increase in the number of cases is not due to further testing. They reflect the virus that explosively spreads in many communities.

The more we fight among ourselves, the more the virus divides and conquers us.

One reason why the virus is winning over much of the US is because some leaders and some members of the public seem to think that a single silver bullet will make it go away. We have moved from travel restrictions, to home stay locks, to increased testing, and are now focused on wearing masks.

Indeed, each of these measures is important, but none of them will succeed without a comprehensive approach. Unfortunately, very few places in the United States have implemented them all together as part of the kind of strategic virus attack that has led to success in many other countries.

The future in our hands.

Although it is crucial to quickly develop a safe and effective vaccine, we cannot tackle safety. To build public trust, scientists must be able to communicate openly and transparently about what we know as we know it.

When we learn new information and change our tactics, it often shows that we are making progress, not that we have made a mistake.

The most important thing I can share after 30 years of fighting epidemics may be this: The best programs use real-time data to improve their responses and stay ahead of the viral enemy.

To move forward, we must focus on the most significant metrics. Communities must report crucial indicators every week:

For what proportion of new cases? Is the probable source of infection known?

What is the average number of days? between when someone feels sick and isolated, and what proportion is isolated in three days?

What proportion of cases occurs? among people in quarantine? (This indicates success in stopping the spread of the virus.)

These are important numbers to track, but few places do, let alone report results publicly. A local leader told me: "If we reported them every day, many would be zero every day."

That's exactly why we need this kind of meaningful indicator to be publicly reported, so that we can support and hold people accountable to community, state and federal levels for steady progress that keeps us safer.

As government officials seek to restart our economy without reigniting the pandemic, we need to quickly find out where the virus is spreading in order to stop it.

Two recently released reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the most common place for people to become infected is in their own home. Because infected people often transmit the virus to others they live with, some countries help infected people relocate to facilities outside the home where they can be isolated until it is safe to return.

We should consider this as a voluntary offer: Do you want to risk infecting your children and parents, or do you want to check into a hotel for a week or so until it is no longer a risk to them? If we do this, the virus will regress faster and we can reopen the economy sooner. That is a decision that communities and individuals must make.

The more we fight among ourselves, the more the virus divides and conquers us. The more people wear masks when they are around others, the less chance the virus has of spreading.

Public health measures are the way to reopen our economy. We can minimize the risk of explosive spread by acknowledging that we are all in this together. We will be safer when our governments and all of us do our part.

