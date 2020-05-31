Dragon Shield launches plan to support local game stores – Newsdio

Right now, many companies are going through tough times, including local game stores. Well, to help support these important places, Dragon Shield wants to help. Dragon Shield is known for making quality gaming accessories like card sleeves (my personal favorites are matte sleeves), deck cases, play mats, and card albums.

The company has decided that during these difficult times, they will help support local game stores by giving them 25% of every purchase made at the Dragon Shield store.

This is a pretty good deal, and while it won't be able to keep game stores afloat on its own, it's definitely useful. Perhaps other game companies can also find ways to help? I know Magic: The Gathering has been trying to make people more aware of stores through FNM events in MTG Arena and with releases for Ikoria.

What are some of the ways that you are helping your local game store?