Drake breaks the Billboard Hot 100 record thanks to DJ Khaled

(CNN) Drake has officially dethroned Madonna, thanks to a little help from DJ Khaled.

According to Billboard, the rapper has broken the record for the top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

His appearances in DJ Khaled's "Popstar" and "Greece" have entered the Hot 100 at no. 3 and 8, respectively.

Those two singles mark Drake's 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10, beating Madonna's previous title of 38.

It is not the first record he has broken.