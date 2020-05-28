Drake Maverick's future NXT update | Newsdio

Once again. We are less than two weeks from Takeover: In Your House, but there are a few more shows to go before we get there. With the battle between NXT and Dynamite piling up, it's time for NXT to build things as well as they can to combat them. One of the best ways is with a stacked card, which is what NXT is setting up next week.

For the past month, Drake Maverick's extended departure from WWE has been one of the best stories taking place at the company. Maverick was announced as one of the names released by WWE on April 15, and shortly after the announcement, Maverick sent out an emotional response, talking about how much WWE meant to him. However, before he left, Maverick would be participating in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament, and that brings us to next week.

This week on NXT, Maverick defeated Kushida and Jake Atlas in a triple threat bout to reach the tournament final at NXT next week. Maverick will face Son of Ghost, who had already qualified for the match. If Maverick loses, it will be his last game with the company. If Maverick wins, he has already promised Kushida the first shot at the title.

It has been a wild journey. See how we got here:

Opinion: I know this might not be the most welcome story, as there will be some awkward people with an angle based on employment given the current situation. It's not something I'm going to argue against, but I've had a great time watching Maverick survive week after week. Let's hope it continues, but if next week is for him, it's not a bad streak to end.

What did you think of the story? Who wins at Takeover? Let us know in the comments below.

