Drake: This is what raps in Arabic in & # 39; Only You Freestyle & # 39;







Drake and British rapper Headie One released "Only You Freestyle" earlier this week, and, like all Drizzy's records, it immediately went viral. But some lines in particular stood out.

It started out quite simply, with Drake alluding to an Arab woman who told him she had very Middle Eastern traits: "Ting Arab told me I look like Youssef, I look like Hamza."

But then the Grammy-winning artist started spitting rhymes in Arabic. "Habibti please! Ana complained, inti wa ana ahla."

That basically translates to, "My love, please. I'm sure you and I look better together."

Continuing on the Middle East theme, he then names Gaza, but not the Palestinian territory. Rather, a neighborhood nicknamed Gaza in the Jamaican city of Portmore, which is famous for its dancehall scene. Curious fans instantly jumped on Twitter and Instagram to ask about the lines, which Arabic speakers were happy to translate. Some even mocked Drake for his wrong pronunciations Of course, the memes were relentless. One joked that Drake only learned Arabic words to impress fellow artist and speculative crush Rihanna, who had previously dated a Saudi billionaire But it is not the first time that Drake mixes his lyrics with Arabic. In his 2017 song "Portland" featuring Quavo and Travis Scott, Drake used the term "habibi" (my love) again. A year later, he dropped "Diplomatic Immunity", in which he says "Insha & # 39; Allah" (God willing). Where Drake is learning his Arabic, no one knows. It could be from his friends, including OVO Sound co-founders Noah "40" Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib. Or even his musical collaborations with Arabic speaking artists like French Montana and DJ Khaled. Furthermore, Drake is an international star with fans across the Middle East, so why not rap in Arabic? Akeed, it's a good thing.






