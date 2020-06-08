Dramatic body camera video shows Utah police shooting a man who runs away 20 times

A dramatic video has appeared showing Salt Lake City police officers firing at least 20 shots at a 22-year-old man who was fleeing them after allegedly robbing a strip club at gunpoint, according to a report.

Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was shot dead on May 23 after police responded to a report of a gun threat and chased him for several blocks when he was shot out of a motel, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

"Show me your hands!" an officer yells at Palacios-Carbajal when he starts to flee the Utah Village Motel around 2 a.m., according to the newspaper.

During their chase, police officers yell at the suspect to "drop him." – As an officer says he sees something in the man's pocket.

The video captures Palacios-Carbajal falling and rising twice during the chase before he falls a third time, picks up an object from the ground, and continues to run.

Officers then open fire and hit him on the back, according to the report.

Show me your hands! an officer yells at Palacios-Carbajal as he lies on the ground.

Police said they found a gun near him after he was shot, although it did not appear, according to camera images of the three policemen's body, that Palacios-Carbajal pointed a gun at them, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

"They did not have to kill him," his sister Elsa Karina Palacios told the newspaper after watching the video on Friday. "They didn't have to shoot him that many times. He was running. He was scared. He would still be here.

When asked if he wanted to say anything to protesters in Salt Lake City who had been protesting against police brutality, he replied, "I don't even know what to say. I just wish he was here.

Family attorneys Jeremy Delicino and Steve McCaughey said in a statement that Palacios-Carbajal did not pose a threat to the police officers and did not face them.

"He didn't even turn to face them," they said. “He ran away from them, and yet he was shot in the back before falling to the ground. And then Bernardo, who was lying lifeless on the asphalt, was shot more. "

They added: “Now it is up to all of us, who are already afflicted by the loss of so many young people due to police brutality, to demand change. A change in police tactics … changes in the bias that permeates our police forces.

"A change in the system that has too often allowed officers to escape discipline and prosecution," they said.

The two police officers who opened fire were placed on administrative leave, which is standard after a police shooting, and an investigation is ongoing, the media outlet reported.

“I am confident in our training. I am confident in the investigative process that we have in place to address critical officer related incidents. Most importantly, I trust our officers, "Police Chief Mike Brown said Friday.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall called for a quick investigation so "everyone can get the answers they deserve in a timely manner."

Mendenhall, who apologized to the Palacios-Carbajal family, called the video "really disturbing and upsetting."

"Right now, given everything that is happening in our country, particularly the starkness and fear that so many people of color feel, the outrage is understandable," he said.

"… We have a great job to do in the days and months ahead, and we must channel our collective anger into a process of progress and change," added Mendenhall.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert said in a tweet that "due process is expected."

“Until all the facts are available, we will not make substantial comments on this ongoing investigation. However, we will always denounce the disproportionate use of force. If there are findings of misconduct, we expect full responsibility, "he said.

The haunting video was released after a week of nightly protests in Salt Lake City in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.