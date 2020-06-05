Dramatic images show how the huge reservoir was reduced to a small current in a heat wave

Some dramatic aerial images reveal how stifling temperatures turned a once-overflowing reservoir into a sad-looking stream.

Recently taken images of the Howden Reservoir in Derbyshire in the UK show its large basin dry in the sun.

According to SWNSThe reservoir is normally filled with more than 1.9 million gallons of water.

However, the capacity level plummeted in May, when rainfall in the area reached a record level.

Giant toxic toads come out in heavy rain from South Florida

Surreal images show backward water levels and the dry, almost desert landscape that remains.

The Y-shaped reservoir is bounded at the southern end by Howden Dam. The dam is 117 feet tall and 1,080 feet long, SWNS reports.

The area is a popular place for tourists.