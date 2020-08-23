- 1 Dramatic video shows firefighters rescued from California wildfire
- 2.2 The relationship between Donald Trump and Fox News
- 2.3 Ex-Trump official: Fox host was Trump’s shadow chief of staff
- 2.4 Uber and Lyft get temporary reprieve from California court
- 2.5 What some companies are doing to establish WFH balance
- 2.6 Movie theaters are reopening. We asked an expert if it’s safe to go
- 2.7 See Google Maps’ new, more colorful look
- 2.8 Apple is worth $2 trillion
- 2.9 CrossFit’s new CEO doesn’t hesitate to say Black Lives Matter
- 2.10 In 2010, Elon Musk had big plans for Tesla. Listen to his predictions
- 2.11 This ice cream truck song has a racist past. So Wu-Tang’s RZA wrote a new one
- 2.12 This supercar can travel up to 1,000 miles on one tank of fuel
- 2.13 Fortnite is trolling Apple with this spoof of its iconic ‘1984’ commercial
- 2.14 Check out Lyriq, the first fully-electric Cadillac
- 2.15 This electric car could have the longest range on the market
- 2.16 Google exec: Transparency is critical for progress on diversity
Two firefighters were saved from an advancing wildfire on Point Reyes in California. The men were trapped in heavy brush on a ridge line approximately 75 yards from the fire.
