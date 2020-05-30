Dream Match Set for IC title after Wild Night | Newsdio

Of many, two. The Intercontinental Title has been one of the most valuable championships in WWE. It has a long history as a title that focuses on the in-ring aspect rather than the stories and that makes it especially entertaining in a different way. Winning the title is a badge of honor and now is the time to see who will be next.

On May 12, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was stripped of the title due to inactivity as he stayed home during the Coronavirus pandemic. This meant that a new champion was needed and one way to crown a new one was to hold a tournament. We are now in the final, but there were a few twists and turns to get there this week.

During this week's SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles advanced to the final. This came after the show opened with Jeff Hardy and Elias' respective semifinal opponents Bryan and Styles being involved in a segment outside of the Performance Center. Hardy was charged with driving under the influence and beating Elias, sending Hardy to jail and Elias to the hospital. Styles accepted a goodbye to the final, but Bryan defeated Sheamus, who won a real battle to win the right to replace Hardy. Styles and Bryan will meet for the title on SmackDown on June 12.

It was an eventful night. See how we got to the final:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbNIK-597nI (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZi5moCfgMQ (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPCMy6tLxkA (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6t8LriHdYuI (/ embed)

Opinion: It was certainly a difficult road, but we came to the game that has more appeal. Bryan vs. Styles is the kind of match you can see almost every day and I'm sure the two of you fighting in a long title match will work just fine. Any of them can be a good champion and luckily we had an interesting and entertaining night to reach the final.

Who do you see winning the title? Did you like the way we got to the match? Let us know in the comments below.

