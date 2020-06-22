Dreamer, Trump supporter defends White House attempt to end DACA in favor of broader reform

Hilario Yáñez, a dreamer who was illegally brought into the country when he was little, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday that he supports President Trump's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA] program at in favor of broader reform, after a loss in the United States Supreme Court.

Speaking to Fox News's John Roberts on Saturday, Trump said his administration would re-submit plans to end DACA policy, the Obama-era program that offers legal protections to young immigrants illegally brought into the country when they were children.

"I fully understand where the president is coming from," Yanez said Sunday. "This is a president who has to do with the rule of law, but he is also a compassionate leader."

"I think … he is trying to force Congress to go back to work and do its job," he continued, adding that "the only way we can really resolve DACA is through legislative action, which would require a solution. permanent for Dreamers in exchange for a border security package. " He stressed that it would be "the best way to go".

The Supreme Court ruled last Thursday against the Trump administration's efforts to end DACA, claiming that the administration's decision violated the Administrative Procedure Act [APA], which established regulatory procedures for federal agencies.

The Trump administration had argued that the decision to remove DACA was not within the purview of the APA because DACA itself was simply a decision not to enforce existing law against a certain group of people. The Supreme Court disagreed, noting that "DACA is not simply a policy of non-compliance" because it was a real program in which people applied for a benefit.

"Unfortunately, the media has twisted this decision against the president, to somehow believe that he is trying to deport all these Dreamers." Instead, he's trying to find solutions for the Dreamers, "Yáñez said." DACA is a winning issue for this president, for the next election. "

Later, Yanez said he thought Republicans and Democrats "may agree" that "there is an opportunity for us to find a permanent solution."

He said he hoped that by sharing his story, he could "try to change this narrative that [Trump] is somehow trying to deport us, which is, is not true."

Yáñez said his mother brought him to the US. USA When he was 1 year old and grew up homeless without a father.

He said that if it were not for his "conservative values" of "faith, family, and freedom," "he would not be here today."

He continued: "This country has allowed me to live and prosper in the American dream and I am very grateful to be in this country."

When asked what he would say to leaders in Congress, Yáñez replied, "I would say, 'Do your job,' and I think the President is right to put this back in Congress to say, 'Let's go to work.'

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, John Roberts and Bill Mears contributed to this report.