Dreamers: why they are relieved, but also worried about what might happen next

A text message from a friend told him that the Supreme Court decision he had been waiting to hear for months had finally arrived. The judges had blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the program that protects him and hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers. deportation.

And Diaz could not believe it.

The 25-year-old in Savannah, Georgia, responded with an exploding brain emoji.

"I went crazy when I found out," he said. "It is a giant relief."

Across the country, young undocumented immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are reacting to the news with a mixture of emotions, savoring their legal victory, but also preparing for the possibility that officials can find a new way to put the Obama-era agenda back on the chopping block.

"We are still unclear," said Leezia Dhalla, a DACA recipient and press director for the advocacy group FWD.us. "The Trump administration can still try to end the DACA program. Are they going to do that in an election year? That's a great question."

Here's a look at what various DACA recipients told CNN about how they feel and what follows:

He says many important life decisions are still on hold

Angel Oaxaca-Rivas, an admissions counselor in Denver, Colorado, described Thursday's news as a relief.

The 25-year-old said that many things in his life have been in limbo since the 2017 announcement by the Trump administration that he was ending the show.

"If my life is on a two-year rotation, I can't commit to so many things," he said.

"That is where there is relief, in the sense that I feel that there will be a due process if something is to change," said Oaxaca-Rivas. "That in itself makes me feel more secure."

But Oaxaca-Rivas said some of the major life decisions he's been putting off, like buying a home and earning a master's degree, should remain on hold until the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"We will solve it in November," he said.

She is celebrating and ready to continue fighting.

Dhalla, 30, described the Supreme Court ruling as an important step.

"This is a victory that has really changed my life … There is much more work to do. But today is a victory," said Dhalla. "I'm going to take today as a day of celebration."

Dhalla, who came to the United States from Canada when she was 6 and grew up in San Antonio, Texas, said she plans to continue lobbying for Congress to take action.

"I came to the United States a quarter century ago," he said. "I never imagined that I would continue to fight for the opportunity to become a US citizen 25 years later."

He is excited to tell his mother.

Diaz, who is working as an apprentice to a financial planner, said he has been nervous waiting for news of the court's decision.

"It was crazy, just being glued to a screen and always having something configured where I receive an alert if something happens (with DACA), always searching the Internet. Especially now that the time was approaching if they were going to say something about it", said.

Now he hopes the Supreme Court decision will help his career, despite concern that the administration may try to rescind DACA again.

"When I started my apprenticeship with the financial planner, he mentioned that he had some concerns about how long he could stay in the country because of the way DACA was doing," Diaz said. "Now that I know it's going to last, I feel like I have a more secure future."

But first things first. Diaz told CNN that he was preparing to do one important thing: call his mother and celebrate.