Dreamland Preview stabs Henry Rollins [Exclusive]

Uncork & # 39; d Entertainment has provided us with an exclusive clip of their upcoming movie Dreamland. Pontypool Director Bruce McDonald is behind the camera for this horror thriller, starring Stephen McHattie, Juliette Lewis, and Henry Rollins. This is a must-see cinematic journey for McDonald and McHattie fans. Uncork & # 39; d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures to Launch Dreamland on VOD and digital HD on June 5, 2020.

Our exclusive clip from Dreamland presents an intense moment between Stephen McHattie and musician / actor Henry Rollins (Banquet, Lost highway) Rollins sometimes remembers his days of screaming for the Black Flag and Rollins Band on the scene when McHattie pinned him to the wall with a sharp object. Things get out of control from there, but everything is based on the performances of both actors.

Dreamland takes place on the strangest wedding night in film history. A grotesque gang boss hires a stone-cold killer to bring him the finger of a vanished, drug-addicted jazz legend. This is just the tip of the iceberg here, as Stephen McHattie does double shifts. The actor plays a Chet Baker-inspired trumpeter and also a hitman named Johnny, with his two intertwined stories on screen.

In a recent interview, Bruce McDonald talked about working with Henry Rollins on Dreamland. "I had the pleasure of meeting Henry and working with him years ago on this television show in Vancouver where he played this scientist," says the director. The two liked each other and became fast friends. "I am always a little intimidated by meeting famous people, but he was very sweet and hard working and a really charming, generous and intelligent man," recalls McDonald. The manager had more to say about Rollins, which you can read below.

"He is one of the hardest working guys you ever wanted to meet. After filming, he would be back in his hotel room working. He had a column in a weekly newspaper in Los Angeles, has a radio show and an editorial that he runs. He is Unbelievable … He's very disciplined but not annoying. He's excited about ideas. He's one of these guys you enjoy playing with. "

Bruce McDonald and Juliette Lewis previously worked together in 2001 Claire painting. The director says, "It's great to have her back. It was so much fun and it's always great to find something for the people that she likes and admires." He went on to point out, "I think the title gave a lot of people permission to go crazy, like costume people and actors." From the looks of it, Lewis is definitely going a little crazy, as McDonald suggests. "She was saying, 'Bruce, I don't know if I'm going too far here.'" And I would say: "Sometimes, too far is enough." "You can see our exclusive clip at Dreamland above and then watch the movie on VOD and digitally on June 5.

