Drew Barrymore interviews his 7-year-old self

In it, Barrymore, 45, interviews his 7-year-old self, using real images of herself as a classic-looking girl she did on "The Tonight Show," when she was introduced by Johnny Carson. Barrymore appeared on the show in 1982 to promote "E.T."

The Barrymore talk show, which will debut on CBS on September 14, is going to "celebrate life" for an hour every day, Barrymore says in the promotion. It will also feature inspiring news.

The "The Drew Barrymore Show" website presents a behind-the-scenes look at the show that gathers during the coronavirus pandemic, along with other content.

The show was announced last October, and Barrymore said in a statement to CNN at the time: "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I am truly delighted and honored to create this show with CBS. "