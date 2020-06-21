Drew Barrymore pays tribute to father & # 39; joker & # 39; John Drew Barrymore on Father's Day: & # 39; I love him & # 39;

Drew Berrymore has a special message on Father's Day.

Barrymore and his father John Drew Barrymore are part of an ancient dynasty of actors that date back several generations and are the subject of a particularly controversial relationship.

Barrymore, now 45, emancipated himself from his father and mother Jaid Barrymore at the age of 14 after John left while Drew was very young.

KATE MIDDLETON SHARES NEW PHOTOS OF FAMILY IN CELEBRATION OF PRINCE WILLIAM'S BIRTHDAY, FATHER'S DAY

On Sunday, the star of the "Diet of Santa Clarita" visited Instagram to pay tribute to his father, who died in 2004.

The post contained a black and white photo of John with his arm wrapped around Jaid.

"My mom chose a wild card for my dad. He was a crazy poet, hedonistic, male child! But I got it as a kid," Barrymore began in his post. "Somehow I have zero baggage or daddy issues. I think I would have liked to have a daddy who didn't look so out there. Or that he stayed. Or that he was capable of anything really."

JACK BENNY'S DAUGHTER REMEMBERS TO GROW WITH THE FAMOUS COMEDIAN: "HE LOVED BEING FAMOUS"

The actress said that "her father's madness runs through her"

"His gifts are here. His demons to overcome are mine to break! I love him not for what he wanted him to be, but for what he was," he said. "And as I look at all the pictures of parents today, doing their father's work, of course, there is my little me who wished he would fit in. But he never did. And I'm not sure that I did either. I'm not sure! of how something is supposed to look, or what is really beyond the images ?! "

Despite her unique relationship with her parents, Barry said they were both influenced by her as the mother of two children, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"And none of that looks perfect. But it works with so much love. And togetherness. And availability," he admitted. "I don't have a photo of a father today to show how great everything was. I have a photo to show what he was. And that's my story. And that's perfect in itself."

Barrymore concluded: "My dad gave me the gift of life! A wicked sense of humor! And that madness that I really appreciate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barrymore has three siblings on his father's side, including a half-sister, Jessica, who died in 2016. He also has the famous godparents of Sophia Loren and Steven Spielberg.