Drew Brees apologizes after visceral reaction to anti-kneeling stance during national anthem

Drew Brees He apologized Thursday to anyone he hurt with his comments on his posture of kneeling during the national anthem in the wake of the gut reaction he received.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Brees admitted that he made comments that were "callous and completely lost the mark of what we are now facing as a country."

DREW BREES FINDS SUPPORT IN THE MIDST OF KICKBACK ON POSSIBILITY OF Kneeling During National Anthem

“They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an exact reflection of my heart or my character, "he added.

The veteran New Orleans Saints the quarterback then tried to clarify his position.

"I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and I support creating a real policy change that will make a difference," he wrote. "I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place in all of our black communities and that still exist today."

DREW BREES RECEIVES INTENSE KICKBACK OF STAR ATHLETES AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON PROTEST DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

He said he acknowledged that he and other Americans have not done enough to fight for equality for African Americans.

“I recognize that I am part of the solution and that I can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it is to be a black man or raise black children in the United States, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right, "he added.

“I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick from the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and responsibility. I recognize that I should speak less and listen more … and when the black community speaks of its pain, we must all listen.

"So I am very sorry and I apologize."

DREW BREES REFUSES TO BUDGET THE POSITION ON PROTEST DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

Brees' comments came less than 24 hours after he said he would never agree to kneel during the national anthem.

Brees said Yahoo Finance that he would never agree with the players protesting during the national anthem.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States, ”he said.

Brees likened the position of the national anthem to saluting the military.

“I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and the other in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and trying to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think, "he said.

"And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but in fact, those in all the civil rights movements of the 1960s, and everything that It has been endured by so many people up to this point. And is everything all right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by being there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart, show unity. Show that we are all in this together, that we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution. "