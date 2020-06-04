Drew Brees apologizes for 'callous' comments

Brees has been widely criticized by many other athletes, with NBA star LeBron James and Brees' teammate Michael Thomas.
When asked about his views on the kneeling players to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall, Brees said, "I would never agree that anyone disrespects the flag."
"And everything is fine with our country right now? No, it is not," Brees said in the interview. "We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all together in this, we can all do better, and that We're all part of the solution ".
"I'd like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. Speaking to some of you, it breaks my heart. know the pain I have caused. "
Brees, winner of Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, said respecting the US national anthem. USA It is not just about showing respect to the military, but also to anyone who has sacrificed for this country, including those of the civil rights movement.
However, after the protests surrounding his comments, Brees now acknowledges that he assumes "full responsibility and responsibility."
"They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and it's not an exact reflection of my heart or my character, "said Brees.
& # 39; Has always been an ally, never an enemy & # 39;
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died unarmed after calling for help while a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while pinning him to the ground.
Brees emphasized that he "has always been an ally, never an enemy."
"I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and I support creating a real policy change that will make a difference," he said. "I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place in all of our black communities and that still exist today.
"I acknowledge that we Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I acknowledge that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for Blacks community in this movement.
"I will never know what it is to be a black man or raise black children in the United States, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right."