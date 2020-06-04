Drew Brees apologizes for 'callous' comments

By
Zaheer
-
0
4


Brees has been widely criticized by many other athletes, with NBA star LeBron James and Brees' teammate Michael Thomas.

When asked about his views on the kneeling players to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall, Brees said, "I would never agree that anyone disrespects the flag."

"And everything is fine with our country right now? No, it is not," Brees said in the interview. "We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all together in this, we can all do better, and that We're all part of the solution ".

But in a statement published in his Instagram According to Brees, Brees, 41, said his comments were "callous and completely lost their mark on the problems we now face as a country."

"I'd like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. Speaking to some of you, it breaks my heart. know the pain I have caused. "

Brees, winner of Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, said respecting the US national anthem. USA It is not just about showing respect to the military, but also to anyone who has sacrificed for this country, including those of the civil rights movement.

However, after the protests surrounding his comments, Brees now acknowledges that he assumes "full responsibility and responsibility."

"They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and it's not an exact reflection of my heart or my character, "said Brees.

In 2017, Brees and his Saints teammates down on my knees before the national anthem before a game against the Miami Dolphins in London protesting The President of the United States, Donald Trump comments about the NFL and its players. The players performed the national anthem.
READ: Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich plans to join George Floyd protests
Brees throws a pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings.

& # 39; Has always been an ally, never an enemy & # 39;

The sports world has come together to pay its respects to George Floyd after his death in Minnesota, USA. USA

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died unarmed after calling for help while a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while pinning him to the ground.

As protests continue in every city in the US. USA, Many athletes as former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have called for a change.

Brees emphasized that he "has always been an ally, never an enemy."

"I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and I support creating a real policy change that will make a difference," he said. "I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place in all of our black communities and that still exist today.

"I acknowledge that we Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I acknowledge that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for Blacks community in this movement.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos.

"I will never know what it is to be a black man or raise black children in the United States, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right."





Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here