Drew Brees apologizes for 'callous' comments





Brees has been widely criticized by many other athletes, with NBA star LeBron James and Brees' teammate Michael Thomas.

When asked about his views on the kneeling players to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall, Brees said, "I would never agree that anyone disrespects the flag."

"And everything is fine with our country right now? No, it is not," Brees said in the interview. "We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all together in this, we can all do better, and that We're all part of the solution ".

But in a statement published in his Instagram According to Brees, Brees, 41, said his comments were "callous and completely lost their mark on the problems we now face as a country."









