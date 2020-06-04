Drew Brees finds support amid backlash over kneeling posture during national anthem

Drew Brees He created an uproar on Wednesday when he defended his stance against kneeling players during the national anthem, but found at least two people with New Orleans Saints tied in his corner.

While Brees was being hit by people like Lebron James, Aaron Rodgersex-wide receiver Joe Horn said The athletic that people like the the Los Angeles Lakers the superstar should meet Brees first before making any decisions.

"People shouldn't throw Drew Brees under the bus, and they definitely need to slow down by labeling him racist," Horn said. "I know Drew Brees. Drew has done a lot to help black families and the black community in New Orleans. If Drew Brees did not love black families and low-income families, he would not have helped as he has over the years. People who criticize him like LeBron James and other celebrities don't know him. They need to review their resume.

"I love my career. And I love New Orleans to death. But I know Drew Brees. And Drew is a good person. And until you've walked by him and come to know him, his wife, and his family, you should definitely give him a pass in this case and give Drew a chance to think about what he said and go back and correct it. And I know it will.

Horn who pleaded guilty For his role in a health care scam in December, he played with Brees in 2006. It was his last year with the Saints.

I was reacting to James' comments on Twitter saying, "WOW! Is it still surprising at this point? Of course not! You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect and with our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those.

Marcus Davenport, who is currently Brees' teammate, tweeted his defense of the quarterback.

"Drew was not talking about the current protest, the riots, or really anything other than his feelings on his knees during the National Anthem," Davenport wrote. “He even explained what they were, the base and who really is with us. We have to fully agree with him, right?

Brees said Yahoo Finance that he would never agree with the players protesting during the national anthem.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States, ”he said.

Brees likened the position of the national anthem to saluting the military.

“I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and the other in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and trying to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think, "he said.

"And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but in fact, those in all the civil rights movements of the 1960s, and everything that It has been endured by so many people up to this point. And is everything all right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by being there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart, show unity. Show that we are all in this together, that we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution. "

Brees later reiterated his stance to ESPN, Saying that he also respects his teammates and his fight for "racial equality and justice."

"I think we should all uphold the national anthem and respect our country and everyone who sacrificed so much for our freedoms," Brees told ESPN by text message. "That includes all those who marched for women's suffrage in the 1920s and all those who marched in the civil rights movements and continue to march for racial equality. All of us … ALL … represent that flag. I respect all the citizens of our country in the same way … no matter their race, color, religion.

"And I would ask anyone who has a problem with what I said to look at the way I live my life," Brees added. "Do I find myself as someone who is not doing my best to make this world a better place, to provide justice and equality to others, and hope and opportunity for those who do not have it? That is what I meant by actions stronger than words … My ACTIONS speak for themselves. "

Brees did not say what form of protest would be acceptable. Players who have knelt to protest racial injustice and police brutality have said it was never about the flag.