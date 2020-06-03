Drew Brees receives backlash from star athletes after comments on protests during national anthem

New Orleans Saints attack player Drew Brees continue standing against kneeling players during the national anthem when the season begins, and on Wednesday it featured Yahoo Finance I would never agree with the gesture.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States, "said Brees.

DREW BREES REFUSES TO BUDGET THE POSITION ON PROTEST DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

After receiving a backlash over his comments, Brees later reiterated his stance to ESPN saying he also respects his teammates and his fight for "racial equality and justice."

Brees' teammate Michael Thomas was one of many athletes who reacted to comments from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"He doesn't know any better," Thomas wrote on his Twitter. "We don't care if you disagree and who else cares about that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Other athletes from around the sports world shared their thoughts on Brees' comments, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. and former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, among others.

Former Saints teammates Kenny Vaccaro responded to Thomas on Twitter saying, "That hurt my brother."

James said, "WOW MAN! Is it still amazing at this point. Of course not! You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those. "

Rodgers reacted on Instagram saying, "It has NEVER been about a hymn. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action."

Here are more reactions from others: