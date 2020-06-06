Drew Brees tells Trump that NFL protests have never been about the American flag

Brees' comments come after he initially said Wednesday that "he would never agree that anyone disrespected the flag." He later issued an apology for his comments saying that his comments were "callous and completely lost the mark on the problems we now face as a country."

President Donald Trump got involved and said Brees should never have backed down in his comments.

"He should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag," Trump tweeted. "OLD GLORY must be revered, appreciated and elevated …"

Brees then went to Instagram, saying that "we can no longer use the flag to alienate people or distract them from the real problems facing our black communities."