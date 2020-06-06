Drew Brees tells Trump that NFL protests have never been about the American flag

President Donald Trump got involved and said Brees should never have backed down in his comments.
"He should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag," Trump tweeted. "OLD GLORY must be revered, appreciated and elevated …"
"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders of the black community, I realize that this is not a problem with the American flag. It never has been," Brees' publication said. "We can no longer use the flag to alienate people or distract them from the real problems facing our black communities."
These issues, Brees said, included systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and prison and judicial reform.
"We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities," Brees wrote. "We must recognize the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into practice. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us."