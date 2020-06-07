Drew Brees' wife Brittany apologizes: "We are the problem"

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized several times last week for his comments against kneeling during the national anthem. His wife, Brittany, followed him with an apology of his own on Saturday.

In an Instagram post on the "Brees Dream Foundation" page, Brittany posted a message featuring two quotes from Martin Luther King Jr., and comments of her own that started with "WE ARE THE PROBLEM."

"I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope everyone hears our hearts," wrote Brittany Brees. “I have read these quotes and the scriptures 1000 times and every time I read them and the words sink into my heart. I think so, that's what this is about … Only until the last days, until we experienced death threats, we experienced hatred … Did I realize that these words spoke directly to us … how could someone who Do you know or have you had interactions with us thinking that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body? But that is the point. In a way, we, as white America, can feel good about not being racist, feel good about loving each other as God loves us.

“We can feel good about educating our children about the horrors of slavery and history. We can read books to our children about Martin Luther King, Malcolm X., Hank Aaron, Barack Obama, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman … and feel like we are doing our part to raise our children to love, be fair and unbiased. "Brittany Breez continued." Teach them about all the African Americans who have fought and risked their lives against racial injustice. Somehow, as white Americans, we feel like that ticks the box for doing the right thing. It wasn't until this week that Drew and I realized that THIS IS THE PROBLEM. Saying "I don't agree with disrespecting the flag" … Now I understand I was also saying that I don't understand what the problem really is, I don't understand why you're fighting, And I am not willing to hear it for our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us.

She continued: "That is the problem we are not listening to, White America is not listening. We are not actively SEEKING racial prejudice. We have heard stories from men and women that we have known and loved for years about the racism that occurred in their lives. … stories that were never shared or commented on because they were somehow considered normal. To all of our friends and everyone we hurt … we will do better … We want to do better, we want to LISTEN, and we will fight for you because we think that we are not part of the problem … checking the box means we are not doing enough. It is our job to educate ourselves. Sorry. "

President Trump criticized Drew Brees on Friday after the quarterback apologized for his comments against kneeling during the national anthem in the wake of George Floyd's protests.

Trump turned to Twitter to share his thoughts on Brees, who has apologized twice since he said in an interview on Wednesday that "he will never agree that no one disrespects the flag of the United States of America or our country."

“I am a huge admirer of Drew Brees. I think he is truly one of the best quarterbacks, but he should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag, "the president wrote on Twitter.

"OLD GLORY should be revered, appreciated, and elevated … We should stand tall and tall, ideally with a greeting or a hand on our hearts. There are other things you can protest about, but not our Great American Flag: NO! MAKE KNEES!

Brees responded to the president in an online post Friday night.

"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders of the black community, I realize that this is not a problem with the American flag. It never has been," Brees wrote on Instagram.

"We can no longer use the flag to alienate people or distract them from the real problems facing our black communities," the field marshal continued. "We did this in 2017, and sadly brought it with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and focus our attention on the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and justice and prison. reform.

"We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history! If not now, when?

"We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must recognize the problems, identify the solutions and then put this into practice. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us. "

In March, during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic, Brittany and Drew Brees were praised after announcing that they were donating $ 5 million to organizations that give food to people in need. Now, they are making the most of a situation that started badly.

