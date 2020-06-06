The 2020 summer blockbuster season has suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic but drive in theaters could save the movie industry. The largely forgotten place of entertainment is beginning to return amid the rules of social estrangement. While the film industry struggles to cope with a changing economy, edgy consumers, and limited movie theater seating, movie theaters offer a low-risk alternative.

The film industry was suffering before this year, as box office numbers have decreased in recent years, but the events of 2020 are only making matters worse. Causing more wallet pain for both theaters and studios, some movies will either be released directly to the broadcast or delayed until 2021. Despite 90% of theaters likely to open in mid-July, research firm MoffettNathanson estimates that box office numbers in North America will decrease more than 50% in 2020 (via The New York Times) It is also unclear how many movies will be screened per day or what the staff will look like, as theaters are cleaned more than usual. Combine this uncertainty with consumer anxiety about indoor activities, and it's a perfect setting for the film industry to continue to suffer.

Drive-in cinema is an attractive and viable alternative to indoor seating theaters that could help save the film industry in the midst of a pandemic. The tradition began almost 90 years ago and was widely popular for decades, with more than 4,000 movie theaters in the United States. As consumer preferences changed and the popularity of theaters dwindled to less than 400 over the years, thanks to hipsters, and more recently, consumers looking for available nighttime activities, that number is starting to rise. again. The driving experience offers nostalgia, an outlet for socially distant entertainment and affordable activity.

Amazon has already tested the waters with an exclusive launch and released its original thriller, The vast of the night in selected units before beginning to stream on Prime Video. There are no official numbers on how the experiment worked, but A quiet place Part II It would also be a viable movie for a drive-in release. More studios could take advantage of this and even create custom pop-up theaters in selected cities for new releases. It would provide consumers with a new version of a classic night out. Adapting the releases to be drive-in friendly would continue to generate traction for the drive-ins, while keeping highly anticipated movie releases on time. Going to the movies is still desirable and this is a much-needed opportunity to update the look of the movie experience.

Cinemas are also fairly easy and affordable to create, as long as there are underutilized spaces and movies to show. For example, tThe Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins play, is being transformed into a drive-in theater while the stadium is not in use. The stadium will seat hundreds of cars and provide much-needed revenue for the stadium and the box office. If the drive-ins institute "carry-out policies," there won't be as much waste to clean up, and you'll generally need less overhead to maintain the theater. From the Adirondacks in New York to the San Fernando Valley in California, independent drive-ins are emerging. Studios just need to coordinate so their films can be properly distributed to small drive-ins in time for their theatrical release.

The measures of social distancing at the national level will continue in some way throughout the summer, but it does not have to mean the continued disappearance of the film industry. Drive-in theaters offer low-risk activity with a touch of nostalgia and plenty of room for them. If studios and theater operators get creative and take advantage of the opportunities it provides self-service theatersThey could save the film industry.

