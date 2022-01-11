Drive My Car is a film that was inspired by the Haruki Murakami short story of the same name. The film has been directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe. The film is very sweet and perfect for a cosy watch. If you do not know about the movie read on to find out.

What is Drive My Car about?

According to IMDb, the movie is about ” An ageing, widowed actor seeks a chauffeur. The actor turns to his go-to mechanic, who ends up recommending a 20-year-old girl. Despite their initial misgivings, a very special relationship develops between the two.”

Who stars in Drive My Car?

Drive My Car has got some really good actors, but you may not have heard of most of them before. The main star is Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yūsuke Kahuku. Also starring are Tōko Miura as Misaki Watari, Masaki Okada as Kōji Takatsuki.

What are stars saying about the Drive My Car movie?

Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yūsuke Kafuku said, “I think the film is a work that will allow audiences to see, with their own eyes, what a world of difference it makes when you change one person in a group.” Tōko Miura as Misaki Watari said, ” Ryusuke Hamaguchi has a unique expression of film that is different from usual films. I think it’s interesting.” Masaki Okada as Kōji Takatsuki said, “I wanted viewers to see an attractive world through Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s lens and discover new possibilities for cinema with him.”

Who directed Drive My Car?

Drive My Car was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi who also wrote the script together with Takamasa Oe. The executive producer on the project is Tsuyoshi Gorô, Misaki Kawamura, Osamu Kubota, and others.

What do I like about this film?

I think it was very well written that made me feel all warm inside after watching it. It was kind of weird to see something like that since you don’t normally expect such movies in Japan. Also having familiar faces from other movies made it even more enjoyable. Drive My Car is a wonderful short story-inspired movie that will make you feel warm inside and leave with a smile on your face. The writing of the script was very well done with familiar faces from other movies making it even more enjoyable. There isn’t anything bad about this one either; everything is great! You should definitely watch Drive My Car if you are looking for something

What don’t I like about this film?

There’s nothing that I didn’t really enjoy. It was all so good, even the acting! Also, some may be annoyed at how long it took for them to get together but sometimes you have to take your time when falling in love.

Who would enjoy watching this movie?

I certainly recommend people to watch this if they like drama and having their emotions stirred up! Even though I was very happy with how something ended: you will still feel sad because all things which happened aren’t so great or don’t go as planned. It really makes you appreciate life and what you have. Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie, 98% out of 108 reviews are positive, with an average rating of 8.6/10.

The Guardian gave the film five stars out of five and called it an “engrossing and exalting experience”. The Hollywood Reporter also praised the film but noted it was “very slow and ponderous.” The film was really well-made and I loved how all the characters were portrayed to look like they were in their late twenties, but still acted very childishly at times which showed that it’s fine because we’re just kids inside right? Everyone loves a bit of drama! Overall it was so good, if you haven’t watched this yet then definitely do! You won’t regret it. It is such an amazing movie with lots of lessons learned from watching it too.