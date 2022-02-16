If you’re looking for a new movie to watch, Drive My Car is a great option! This film tells the story of an older, widowed actor seeking a chauffeur. The actor asks his go-to mechanic for help. The mechanic ends up recommending a 20-year-old girl. Despite their initial misgivings, a very special relationship blooms between the two. If you’re looking for a fun, light-hearted movie to watch with your friends, Drive My Car is definitely worth checking out!

In the film, Ryusuke Hamaguchi takes on the role of director and co-writer with Takamasa Oe. The movie is based on “Drive My Car” by Haruki Murakami.

Drive My Car awards and nominations

Drive My Car has recently received the Academy Award Nominations in four categories: Directing, Best Picture, International Feature Film, and Adapted Screenplay. Drive My Car is the first Japanese film ever to be nominated for Best Picture. The movie deserved to get this honour and praise. Well, thanks to all the Oscar love for this one. The film has seen an uptick in interest at the box office.

Drive My Car is coming to HBO Max

You might be one of those people who want to see all the Oscar potentials before the award show, and you can with Drive My Car. This limited release comes on HBO Max on March 2nd! In the movie adaptation of Murakami’s short story, there is a lot that remains true to its roots while still remaining uniquely different from them.

What is special about the Drive My Car movie?

The movie Drive My Car explores grief and how to communicate that – to others, as well as to oneself. This movie is a must-watch for anyone who wants to release their emotional baggage. If you’re a fan of either actor or just like thought-provoking cinema, then Drive My Car is definitely worth watching. It will be available on HBO Max starting on March the second. The movie has something for everyone. And of course, Murakami’s works are always phenomenal and thought-provoking. The movie is going to be with you even after it is long over.

Why watch the Drive My Car movie?

Drive My Car is one of those films that’s not going to be for everyone but the ones who love it will have an absolute blast watching it. Drive My Car has a lot of heart and soul which makes the Drive My Car movie so great despite its flaws. The movie has an interesting visual style that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. Even though this isn’t a blockbuster hit, Drive My Car is definitely worth your time if you enjoy independent films with a lot of heart. Check out Drive My Car when it hits HBO Max in March! You won’t regret it!

DRIVE MY CAR (2021)

dir. Ryusuku Hamaguchi pic.twitter.com/g0FTkWn2ac — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) November 27, 2021

Who is in the cast?

Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yūsuke Kafuku

Tōko Miura as Misaki Watari

Masaki Okada as Kōji Takatsuki

Reika Kirishima as Oto Kafuku, Kafuku’s Wife

Park Yoo-rim as Lee Yoo-na

Satoko Abe as Yuhara

Jin Dae-yeon as Gong Yoon-soo

Sonia Yuan as Janice Chang

Critic reviews Drive My Car movie

The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes has a 98% positive rating from 159 critics. The average score is 8/10. “In the film, Drive My Car’s impressive runtime holds a rich and patiently engrossing drama that deals with self-acceptance. The movie also has many funny moments where you will laugh out loud!”

The film was met with a positive review from Manohla Dargis of the New York Times. Writing for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw gave the film an enthusiastic five stars out of five and called it “a powerful experience” that will leave viewers feeling elated. We can’t wait for Drive My Car to come out on HBO Max on March the second! This emotionally charged film stars Hollywood heavyweights like Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tōko Miura.