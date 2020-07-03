Driver crashes into car at roof of Houston beauty salon, reportedly

A driver believed to be accelerating crashed his car into the roof of a Texas beauty salon early Friday, sending the driver to the hospital and significantly damaging the business, according to local reports.

A witness told KHOU 11 News that he was opening his Northeast Houston business around 5 a.m. when he heard the car. The witness estimated that the vehicle was going 100 miles per hour.

CORONAVIRUS TAKES THE HOUSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, THE LARGEST OF ITS KIND IN US, TO ADMIT ADULTS

KTRK-TV reported that the driver lost control of the car while trying to turn. The vehicle collided with a sidewalk and aired before going through the hair salon.

The owner of the salon, Jennifer Johnson, estimated that the accident caused damages of around $ 300,000. She told the station that she had a "complete customer list" scheduled for Friday.

"I have no words," he said, adding that he now has to "figure out how I am going to restore my classroom."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unidentified driver was initially trapped inside the wreckage before being removed by firefighters. Reports say the driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.