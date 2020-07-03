Drone images show Ghislaine Maxwell's hideout in the mountains

Ghislaine Maxwell lived in seclusion in the New England mountains until justice knocked on her door Thursday morning.

British high society, who went into hiding after the infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sex trafficking last year, resided in a $ 1 million luxury home outside Bradford, New Hampshire.

According to new drone images obtained by the Post, the Maxwell property was isolated along the 5-mile mountain range of picturesque Mount Sunapee, a major area for hiking and skiing.

The 4,300-square-foot timber frame house sits on 156 acres of land, on top of a half-mile dirt road, making it a great place for someone looking to stay out of sight.

"It is where you are going to be isolated and it is where you go if you want to be left alone," a resident told the Post by phone.

"Bradford is a city for second and third home owners: you are wealthy enough to have a few homes to live there."

A large stone engraved with the letters "TUCKEDAWAY" stands at the foot of the property, with a closed metal gate blocking the gravel driveway to the house.

Maxwell, 58, bought the spread in the small town in a cash deal in December 2019, through what prosecutors called a "carefully anonymous LLC" in court documents filed Thursday.

"From every room there are views of the foothills of Mount Sunapee to the west," says the house listing.

House features include a great room "with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, cathedral ceiling, and a spectacular chandelier," as well as a "fabulous barn for square dances and dens!" The listing says.

Maxwell was ordered locked up in New Hampshire on Thursday awaiting her transfer to trial in Manhattan for allegedly recruiting underage girls so that they could be sexually abused by her former lover, Epstein.