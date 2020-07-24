Drop-and-run accusations dropped against Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhaya

The charges of running over an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune were unexpectedly dropped on Thursday, according to reports.

Vorayuth Yoovidhaya, grandson of Red Bull creator Chaleo Yoovidhaya, was accused of hitting and killing a police officer in 2012 while driving a Ferrari near his family's home in Thailand.

Local police said Sergeant Major Wichian Klanprasert was riding his motorcycle on Bangkok's Sukhumvit Road when a Ferrari appeared out of nowhere and hit the officer, dragging the sergeant's body over 100 meters, according to the BBC.

Using the brake fluid as a guide, the police managed to locate Yoovidhaya's struck Ferrari outside his home. The BBC reports that the police were initially led to believe that the family's driver was responsible for the accident.

Later, the police discovered that the car in question was being driven by Yoovidhaya at the time.

At the time of the test, Yoovidhaya's blood alcohol content showed that he was above the Thai legal limit. He was then arrested and subsequently released.

The initial investigation team was disbanded after an officer was charged with covering up Yoovidhaya's involvement in the accident.

Since his arrest, Yoovidhaya has not appeared in court multiple times, citing illnesses and work commitments abroad. An arrest warrant was finally issued in 2017 after his eighth absence from court.

Police offer no explanation as to why the charges have been dropped, although the saga has fueled criticism that Thailand's elite enjoys special treatment from the country's authorities.