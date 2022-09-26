Under BAZM E UMEED E FRADA interview in the programme of EK MULAQAT Dr. Imam Qasim Saqi ke saath . the interview has taken by Moulvi Mujahid the anchor of BAZM E UMEED E FRADA and administrator the interview has begin with tilawat e kalam e paak and naath was recited by ten years old girl SHAIK ISHRAT AMBAREEN.



Q: It’s fact that you are well known poet and critic and prose writer ,please tell a bit about yourself.

Dr IK: First of all I thank to Sayed Irfanulla Qadiri the founder and main administrator of this program , who honored me and invite me in this seat. I was born on 15th May 1972 in Palamaner , Chittore Dist. AP, I completed my early education there , for some financial problem , I discontinued my studies ,I had to work as child labor in Bangalore ,there I came to know the value of education and requested my parents then I continued my studies till now I am a student , I am interested in reading books.

Q: Could you please elaborate the genre of Urdu literature and what is the position of these genre in poetry?

Dr IK: The question which you have thrown is very important and needs a broad answer , because you ask me about the genre , in Urdu literature we can divide the genre in three ways ..first one is Mashriqi Tasaneef , Magribi Tasaneef, and Hindustani Tasaneef. The genre which is adopting by the most poets is Gazal , Gazal ,which gives the message for urdu lovers and life ethics and philosophy of life , this genre helps us to kept us enthusiastic and emotion. The position now is the poets depend on writing but they are not eager to learn new words , and new perceptions , one should be avid reader of literature than only he can justify the literature.

Q: In your view you elaborate the genre of Hindustani is very important ,would you explain the the genre of Hindustani genre.

Dr IK: Hindustani genre which is very famous is Geet , this genre is travelling from heart to heart when the script was not available , now in hindi films the Geet is using very enormously, the second genre is Doha , in Doha the burge bhasha and khadi boli was used in previous but Dr. Faraaz Haamidi introduced Doha in Urdu language and gave the name of Urdu Doha , so many poets followed his thoughts imitate the Urdu Dohas and wrote in Urdu script , and the third one is Mahiye which is famous Panjabi sinfe sukhan ..the Mahiya has its own taste and lirics which attracts all poets.

Q: What would you say to the new generation poets who doesn’t read , which books would you suggest for them to read at least to develop their poetry ,

Dr IK: Every poet should develop reading skills especially in poetry form ,the most important literary skill books in which we can get knowledge about the poetry form and merits and demerits are Mashriqi sheriyaat by Abul Kalam Qasimi, Tafheemul Arooz by Allama Shariq Jamal Nagpuri, Nikat e Sukhan by Hasarat Mohani , Isbaat O Nafi by Shamsur Rehmaan Farooqi, Fan e Shaiyiri by Allama AKlaq Saheb Dahlwi … and so on ..these books are very important at least every poet should read this books .than only he can build capacity to develop his poetry skills.

Q; Some poets are not continuing their poetry , what is your message to them?

Dr IK: One should continue his literary works for that he should work hard , if a natural poet leaves writing poety , he can’t leave , because he thinks without poetry he cannot breath ,if natural poet continues reading and develop his skills by presenting in front of people the literary people decide whether his poets gives the new message or not ..one cannot leave hope while writing whether his era value him or not ,,he should be confident and develop his skills by gathering kinds of people around him.

Q: How should the poet develop his skills ,what are the ways, would you please recommend us?

Dr IK: The first way is reading literature books , the second way is developing new thoughts by using new words and define himself whether he is new thoughts are not.., the another way is he should join in literary debate and follow the previous poets skills and discuss the merits and demerits of his poetry if he done wrong , he should accept the elders suggestions than only he can improve a lot and learn many things.

Q: The final question is this programme is conducting interviews and others programs what would you suggest us to develop more?

Dr IK: The Bazm e Ummid e Farda is conducting so many programmes like Mushaira , Interviews , and online courses too … It’s an opportunity to those who can’t attend mushairas and other program they think they will be right in their places…it’s good thing but in my opinion if the program plays vital role to develop so many genre of Urdu the program should conduct like blank verse poetry program , Rubaigo shora program and literary critics and literary debate with eminent persons than one should improve their writing skills.

Anchor: Thanks for providing your valuable time to encourage new writers and suggest us new things , it’s very proud us to have such efficient poets and critics like you.

Dr IK: It’s my honor to be here and I thank Sauyed Irfanulla Qadiri who is the founder of this program and thanks to one and all who listens me patiently.