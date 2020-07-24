Dropped polls and Covid's pallor prompt Trump's withdrawal on his key priorities

"Probably, unfortunately, it will get worse before it gets better," Trump read grimly from a script during a moderate press conference Tuesday, looking up from the podium to admit that the sadness was not exactly natural: "Something I don't do." He likes to say things, but that's the way it is. "

The president and his team had discussed the warning that morning, people familiar with the matter said, recalling an earlier time in the pandemic when a similar dose of real conversation gave Trump a boost. Doing it again could help mark a turning point for a seriously injured president, advisers reasoned.

The admission became the first in a series of notables about faces this week for a president who normally hates to correct course. After spending the past month denying the worst health crisis in a century and downplaying an increase in coronavirus cases by falsely claiming that it was artificially exploited by increasing evidence, Trump this week, prompted by aides and sinking poll numbers He has tried to show Americans that he is taking the pandemic seriously.

Eventually, he teamed up with public health experts to call the masks effective and decided to carry his navy blue mask in his pocket to urge Americans to wear them. He acknowledged Thursday that some school districts may need to delay reopening, although he still wants students in classrooms to come soon. And on Thursday he finally dropped his demand for a crowded convention, canceling activities in Jacksonville, Florida, after advisers suggested the spin would demonstrate leadership.

The White House insisted Friday that nothing had changed.

"It hasn't changed," said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. "His tone has not changed."

In truth, Trump's withdrawal came only after aides showed the President a series of crushing polls that showed him not just following alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden nationally and in battlefield states that must win, but also revealing that a growing majority of Americans disapprove of their handling of the pandemic.

"I think he's finally beginning to understand it," said a Trump adviser, noting Trump's recognition of his grave political position and the reality of the pandemic. "But can he do this for the next 100 days? I think if he does, he wins."

The change comes too late to erase the months Trump spent in denial, both at his convention and the virus itself. Canceling events and bowing to the facts now is not going to contain a virus that, in part due to some of Trump's actions and decisions, is still spreading out of control.

But it's surprising after months of moving forward with the reopening and minimizing science to now hear Trump tell a Fox News interviewer: "We are leading by example. We don't want to have people so close together."

Trump now follows Biden by double digits with an average deficit of 12 percentage points, according to a CNN average from recent national polls. This week, a series of Fox News polls showed that Biden easily led Trump in the battlefield states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Minnesota. And a Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that only 38% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the pandemic, with 60% disapproving.

Armed with those and similar numbers from internal polls, Trump's political advisers and White House aides have urged Trump in recent weeks to take virus cases more seriously, warning him that his political perspectives are increasingly linked. to your handling of the pandemic.

Trump, who once declared himself a "wartime president" at the start of the pandemic, had resisted those pleas because he felt that assuming that role would act as a tacit acknowledgment that his attempts to contain the virus had failed. Instead, Trump continued to insist in meetings with aides that his focus should remain on the economy and on unrelated issues, such as restoring order on American streets by using federal law enforcement officers.

But the numbers continued to drop, and people close to the president warned that even a restructuring of campaign staff alone could not save what was becoming an increasingly doomed reelection effort.

Meeting with his campaign manager Bill Stepien and RNC President Ronna McDaniel this week, Trump observed that political fact along with the growing challenges of holding a convention in person in a state where coronavirus cases have skyrocketed. Aides told Trump he could go ahead with the convention, but that canceling would be an opportunity to show leadership in the face of the pandemic, two Republicans familiar with the matter told CNN.

A Republican said Trump was finally being "responsible" after putting pressure on RNC and Trump campaign officials for weeks to present a convention in person.

But others questioned why Trump had pushed the issue for months when health concerns were obviously not easing. A convention official described CNN "a multi-million dollar debacle" in moving the event from North Carolina to Florida, only to cancel for the same reasons it was moved in the first place.

"I thought I had an obligation not to have large numbers, large numbers of people in a room," Trump said during his Fox interview.

Still, while Trump bows to the reality of the coronavirus, he has not given up his stubborn drive for the reopening and his tendency to make misleading statements to try to give him an optimistic outlook.

While acknowledging that some school districts may need to delay its reopening, Trump this week continued to pressure schools to return in the midst of an uncertain environment, falsely claiming that children do not transmit the virus as much as adults.

That seemed to be directly contradicted by the White House chief health expert the next morning.

"We certainly know that children under the age of 10 become infected. It is just not clear how fast the virus spreads," said Dr. Deborah Birx on NBC's "Today".

And it has continued to compare the US favorably with the rest of the world, despite the fact that most of Europe and Asia have significantly reduced their coronavirus outbreaks and are not experiencing a second surge like the US.

While previous iterations of the coronavirus briefings would have included a cast of health experts ready to either correct the president or provide more fact-based assessments, Trump has chosen to appear only during his events this week.

He insisted on Wednesday that it was designed to keep the briefings "concise," but Trump was privately upset at being corrected by his advisers, primarily Dr. Anthony Fauci, the renowned infectious disease specialist.

Trump's frustrations with Fauci had become more obvious in recent weeks as White House aides joined in, distributing a list of all the times they claimed he was wrong.

But on Thursday, when Fox News's Sean Hannity was asked about his previous stance on the masks, he was given the opportunity to touch Fauci again, and Trump declined.

"These same experts were saying, don't put it on, in a moment," he said. "Now they say use it. So let's go with them. What difference does it make?"