Drs. Hotez and Rimoin: Controlling the coronavirus: this plan could allow us to reopen safely before October 1

The United States is experiencing a significant resurgence of COVID-19 this summer, especially in the South and possibly now in the Midwest. We have a way to contain the virus, restore the nation, and renew American optimism.

The summer of 2020 saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 across the southern United States. In July, more than 20 percent of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide occurred in the southern states, from Florida to California.

Deaths are also on the rise, making COVID-19 a leading cause of daily death in some states, a situation similar to what we saw in New York and New Jersey last spring.

In the past week, the number of new cases reported each day in the southern states has begun to stabilize. Clearly, masked mandates and bar closings have helped, but individual citizens are also discovering that they must maximize or maintain social distancing.

But even with these measures, the plateau reached for new cases remains constant and dangerously high. Business remains difficult to operate as both employees and employers worry about contracting the virus in the workplace.

Also at this high level of virus transmission, contact tracing may not be feasible. These daily counts in confirmed cases are underestimated: test rates remain low and are often limited to people who show symptoms of illness.

Furthermore, the epidemic does not stop in the south. Dr. Debra Birx, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has publicly expressed concern that COVID-19 will soon move to at least 11 US cities in the Midwest and elsewhere. places

Assuming this happens, we will have to take a close look at the American landscape and recognize that our current trajectory will bring even more illness and disability to homes across the country. According to some, the current death toll could double in a few months, as many more experience significant or long-term injury to their internal organs or depression and other psychiatric illnesses.

The impact, physical, psychological, social, and economic, on American life will soon affect almost every household.

We are especially concerned about schools. Children over the age of 10 transmit the virus very efficiently, and even if very young children are not efficient virus transmitters, we must remember that parents, vendors, and siblings visit schools regularly. If we open schools in areas of substantial virus transmission, teachers and staff will become ill with COVID-19.

The good news is that the United States has the ingenuity, resolve, and power to defend itself. In that sense, one of us has just published an "October 1 Plan" to return the entire nation to a low level of virus containment and transmission. The main aspects of the plan are:

Form a national plan with the goal of a national level of containment.

Some experts compare containment as a case per million residents per day, but we could select less stringent criteria.

With containment, contact tracing becomes feasible, while this is not currently the case in states with high levels of virus transmission, especially in the South.

Each state would agree or should meet that containment benchmark.

But is it achievable?

We believe the answer is yes, given that some states in the Northeast may already be near that level, while many states in the South and, more recently, in the Midwest, would require a fair amount of work to get to that point. .

It will demand significant demands on many American families, but it is possible.

On October 1 we can reopen with masks and contact tracking in place, thus preventing another resurgence of the virus. In doing so, we can experience a productive and rewarding slump in which schools and universities reopen, or even host major sporting events.

These are aspirational and achievable goals, but they give Americans hope and renewed optimism.

