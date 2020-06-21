Drug controls in the German city cause riots; the windows were broken, the police attacked

A drug check in Stuttgart, Germany turned violent when hundreds of people started tearing up shops and attacking policemen.

Twenty people were arrested and four officers were injured in the attacks, police said. Authorities began searching for drugs as groups of people partied in a park Saturday night.

Some people in the crowd were furious, fought the police, and damaged nearby stores. The photos and videos circulated on social media, showing both the actions of the protesters and the police response.

Baden-Württemberg Interior Minister Thomas Strobl told WELT, a German news channel, that the level of violence "has never been seen before" in the city. He promised to prosecute protesters to the fullest extent of the law.

"We will not tolerate such events in Baden-Württemberg," he said. He also thanked the police for their efforts during a "difficult and dangerous operation."

Stuttgart police said 200 officers responded to the incident.

The images show people attacking the police and throwing objects, including bottles and paving stones, at police vehicles. A series of shop windows were destroyed and there were reports of looting.

Police said it is not clear who was responsible for the riots.

Mayor Fritz Kuhn tweeted about the "sad Sunday for Stuttgart" as the riots continued into the wee hours. He condemned the riots, saying he was "shocked" by the violence.

"One thing must be clear: There must be no lawless rooms in Stuttgart."

Police have encouraged witnesses to upload any video that may aid in the investigation.

Associated Press contributed to this report.