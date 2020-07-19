Drunk driver injures police outside Manhattan parking lot

A drunk driver hit and wounded a police sergeant outside an Inwood parking lot Saturday night, police sources said.

The male driver's gray Dodge Charger pulled out of the associated supermarket parking lot onto West 207th Street, hitting the officer in the middle of the road, sources said.

The officer survived with a broken clavicle, police said. Photos from the scene obtained by The Post show her body lying on her back on the road through the central yellow lines.

Police officers arrested the driver, who was accused of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

The incident occurred when officers were cleaning the parking lots in front of the Associated service station and Speedway next door, the sources said.