Duda declares victory in Poland's presidential election, with polls too close to summon

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the center-right opposition party of the Civic Platform (PO) said Sunday in a demonstration in the city that the election had been closed as predicted, but once the votes were counted " I'm sure we will win, for sure. "

According to an exit poll presented by the state broadcaster TVP and carried out by Ipsos, Duda obtained 50.4% of the votes when the polls closed on Sunday. Trzaskowski obtained 49.6%. The exit poll estimated a voter turnout of 68.9%, the highest in 25 years for a presidential election.

The Ipsos exit survey has a margin of error of two percentage points for each candidate. Official preliminary results are expected on Monday.

Speaking at a rally at Pultusk on Sunday, Duda said he was accepting the victory based on exit polls.

"Thank you to all my Polish colleagues who voted for me and cast their votes. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart because this participation shows how much they care about our country," he said.

Duda invited Trzaskowski to the Presidential Palace on Sunday night to "shake hands."

In response, Trzaskowski thanked Duda on Twitter for the invitation, but added: "I think the most appropriate time will be after the election results have been announced."

The Polish National Electoral Commission (PKW) said it would hold a press conference when the results are determined, probably on Monday.

Duda's victory, if confirmed by the final results, would be seen by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party as a validation of the populist policies that he has pursued since coming to power in 2015.

Electoral problems

During the campaign, Duda sought to mobilize his more conservative, largely rural base, with appeals to traditional Catholic values ​​and a promise to uphold popular social welfare policies, such as a child allowance and a lower pension age.

His focus on the issue of LGBTQ rights, at one time describing them as an "ideology" worse than Soviet-era communism, highlighted the deep cultural divisions in this Central European nation of 38 million people.

Duda's re-election may help PiS consolidate power after losing control of Poland's upper house, the Senate, to the opposition in parliamentary elections last October. His ruling coalition still closely controls the lower house, the Sejm.

Radical government reforms to the courts and the stance on LGBTQ issues, supported by Duda, have already put Poland on a collision course with the European Union.

But with Duda in the presidency for another term, the PiS, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is likely to continue on the same path.

Duda has established close ties with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, since receiving him in Warsaw in 2017. He received a boost from Trump last month, when he became the first foreign leader to visit the White House after months closure of the coronavirus.

Trump has suggested that some of the American troops he plans to withdraw from Germany may head to Poland.

Global impact

The outcome of the elections could reverberate beyond Poland.

The country is one of the main beneficiaries of EU funding, and the bloc as an institution is popular with Poles. A Pew Research Center survey published last October found that 84% of respondents in Poland had a favorable opinion of the European Union.

But if the Polish government moves further to weaken the rule of law, in the opinion of EU leaders, its position in the bloc could be affected.

The European Commission has already launched several infringement procedures, including article 7, on Poland's radical reforms to the judiciary, which the PiS insists are necessary to eradicate corruption.

In campaigning, Duda argued that very close cooperation between the president and the government was in Poland's interest and should continue.

Trzaskowski told CNN before the elections, Poland needed a "balance of power in which the President of the Republic can cooperate with the government as necessary, for example when it comes to restoring good relations with the European Union, but who is ready to veto legislation, for example, that meddles with the rule of law. "

Poland should again be a constructive member of the European Union instead of being marginalized, he said.

"So it is very important to restore good relations with our closest neighbors. And, you know, we have the same goals, even with this conservative government when it comes to security, when it comes to our relations with Russia, with our East neighbors. But we just have to be strong and influential and that is the objective of the President of the Republic. "