Duffy criticizes Netflix for kidnapping the movie & # 39; 365 days & # 39 ;, saying it glamorizes sexual violence

Addressing Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, he wrote in the letter, dated July 2 and viewed by CNN, that the film "glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape."

The movie, which Netflix describes as an "erotic drama," is based on Blanka Lipinska's hit Polish novel "365 dni". It tells the story of a woman who is repeatedly kidnapped, jailed, and sexually abused by a mob boss, who gives her a year to fall in love with him.

"Today, I really don't know what to think, say or do, apart from communicating and explaining to you in this letter how irresponsible Netflix was to broadcast the movie & # 39; 365 days & # 39;", the 36-year-old singer wrote in the letter Hastings.

"This should not be anyone's idea of ​​entertainment, nor should it be described as such, nor marketed in this way," he said, adding that the film "distorts" sexual violence, "eroticizes" the kidnapping and was "sloppy, callous , and dangerous."