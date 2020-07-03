Duffy criticizes Netflix for kidnapping the movie & # 39; 365 days & # 39 ;, saying it glamorizes sexual violence

The movie, which Netflix describes as an "erotic drama," is based on Blanka Lipinska's hit Polish novel "365 dni". It tells the story of a woman who is repeatedly kidnapped, jailed, and sexually abused by a mob boss, who gives her a year to fall in love with him.
"Today, I really don't know what to think, say or do, apart from communicating and explaining to you in this letter how irresponsible Netflix was to broadcast the movie & # 39; 365 days & # 39;", the 36-year-old singer wrote in the letter Hastings.
"This should not be anyone's idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, nor marketed in this way," he said, adding that the film "distorts" sexual violence, "eroticizes" the kidnapping and was "sloppy, callous , and dangerous."
After a long pause out of public view, Duffy revealed in an Instagram post in February that she had been raped and drugged.
In April, he published more details of the terrible experience in a post on his own website, in order, he said, to free himself from his emotional burden and help others who "have suffered the same."
"I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me," he wrote. "I had a high risk of suicide later."
CNN has reached out to Netflix to comment on Duffy's letter.