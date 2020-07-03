Duffy writes a letter to Netflix to delete "365 days"

Singer Duffy is asking Netflix to remove a controversial international movie from its platform, saying it "glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, the kidnapping of rape."

In an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, the 36-year-old Welsh singer, who has been outspoken about her own personal experiences of allegedly being drugged, raped, and held captive, urged the head of the streaming giant to consider taking out the Polish. movie "365 days" from the platform and rated Netflix's decision to broadcast the movie "irresponsible".

In the memo obtained by Deadline, Duffy writes that "(Netflix) regrets that Netflix provides a platform for that" cinema, "which eroticizes kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a" sexy "movie.

"I can't imagine how Netflix could ignore how sloppy, callous and dangerous this is," Duffy continued. "It has even led some young women recently to jovially ask Michele Morrone, the film's lead actor, to kidnap them."

The plot of the film sees an "ardent executive," played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, kidnapped and imprisoned by a mob boss, played by Michele Morrone, with the warning that Sieklucka's character, who is trapped in a lifeless relationship, he has a year to fall in love with his kidnapper.

"We all know that Netflix would not be hosting glamor material pedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide or any other crime against humanity," Duffy continued in his letter. "The world would rightly stand up and scream. Tragically, the victims of trafficking and kidnapping are invisible, yet in 365 days their suffering becomes an 'erotic drama', as Netflix describes it. "

She added: "And so, I am forced to speak on his behalf, and ask him to correct this mistake; compromise Netflix's resources and the talented skills of its talented filmmakers, to produce and stream content that portrays the truth of the harsh and desperate reality of what & # 39; 365 Days & # 39; has tried to turn into a work of informal entertainment ".

Duffy went on to say, "When I was trafficked and raped, I was lucky to get away with my life, but many have not been so lucky. And now I have to witness these tragedies, and my tragedy, eroticized and degraded. Where can one turn ? But having to write to you. "

Duffy also addressed people who might say "it's just a movie," simply stating that "it's not 'fair', when he has a big influence on distorting an issue that isn't widely discussed, like sex trafficking. and kidnapping, by making an erotic subject. "

"And because '365 days' has proven to be enormously popular, I also address this letter to viewers directly," he noted in the letter via Deadline. "I encourage the millions who have enjoyed the film to reflect on the reality of kidnapping and trafficking, of force and sexual exploitation, and of an experience that is the opposite pole of the brilliant fantasy represented in & # 39 ; 365 days & # 39; ".

In addition, he encouraged people who watched the film to learn more about human trafficking by visiting the website of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, ahead of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30 . He also shared a handful of organizations, including Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, Hope for Justice, Polaris Project, Anti-Slavery, Stop the Traffick, Unseen UK, Not for Sale Campaign, International Justice Mission, A21, and Made for Them.

"If all of you on Netflix take nothing from this open letter but these final words, I will be happy. You have not realized how '365 Days' has caused great harm to those who have endured the pains and horrors that this movie captivates, for entertainment and for dollars. What I and others who know these injustices need is exactly the opposite: a narrative of truth, hope and voice, "he concluded.

The film, which currently ranks No. 5 in the UK's top 10 today, is based on the novel by author Blanka Lipińska, and once the film was available to American viewers, many turned to social media. social to express their views on sensuality. tap, pointing to the idea that "romanticizes" Stockholm syndrome.

"365 Days" grossed about $ 9 million at the Polish box office and had a limited career in the UK. According to Deadline, a sequel is said to have been planned, however it is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.