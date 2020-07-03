Dukakis Warns Biden: Don't Take Polls Seriously

Michael Dukakis, the former Massachusetts governor who lost his White House bid in 1988, warns Joe Biden not to take poll polls too seriously, citing the evaporation of his double-digit lead over his presidential opponent, George H.W. Bush, before his electoral defeat.

A recent Fox News poll has Biden, the alleged Democratic nominee, President Trump's leader, 50-38, as concerns grow about the coronavirus pandemic, racism and unemployment. It also leads Trump by 8.8 percentage points on an average of the latest national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics.

Trump has repeatedly touted polls that show him as "false", most recently saying, "I'm getting VERY GOOD internal Poll Numbers."

Months before his electoral defeat, Dukakis had a 55-38 advantage over Bush, according to a Newsweek / Gallup poll of July 26, 1988, cited by the Boston Globe.

Other polls also had him leading by double digits.

In a statement to the newspaper, Dukakis said "particularly this year, [the polls] must be studied with caution. Biden can and should win, but being 50, no matter how weak your opponent is, is no guarantee of success."

Dukakis, a Democrat, knows from experience. His numbers plummeted after a series of public relations mistakes and a debate performance that was dispassionate when CNN presenter Bernard Shaw asked if he would support the death penalty if his wife were raped and killed.

Dukakis said "no," in what many saw as a cold response, citing his belief that capital punishment does not deter crime.

"It was a question about Dukakis' values ​​and emotions," campaign manager Susan Estrich later recalled, according to Politico. "When he responded by talking about politics, I knew we lost the elections."

Dukakis' numbers dipped further after an announcement of Bush's campaign attack on Willie Horton, a black man who raped and killed a white woman and stabbed his fiance in a Maryland home invasion in 1987. Horton had escaped. from a Massachusetts prison weekend permit when the murder occurred.

The license program had been in place while Dukakis was governor.

The ad portrayed him as mild with crime and he was widely condemned for fanning racial divisions.

Ronald Reagan, the current president at the time, also referred to Dukakis as an "invalid", prompting questions about the governor's state of mind. Reagan later claimed he was joking.

"I think I lost eight points in the week that Reagan called me" invalid, "" Dukakis recalled in a recent email sent to the Globe. "I never took those first few polls seriously."

Similarly, Trump and his supporters have frequently questioned Biden's mental acuity. She did the same to Hillary Clinton in 2016, calling her "deranged" and suggesting that she was not ready for the office of president.

"I think Biden is now weaker than Dukakis in 1988," wrote Globe columnist Alex Beam. "Biden is fighting a sitting president who can wield the levers of power for his own benefit almost any time he wants. And Biden, it can be argued, is not Dukakis."

Meanwhile, longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove, who informally reports the Trump campaign, said Trump must press the reset button before the Republican National Convention.

He noted Bush's victory over Dukakis after following the polls months before his election.

"When you're in the barrel, when you get a lot of bad press and the polls are going against you, you should do something that says, 'We're moving in a different direction'. That's what I mean by a reboot "he said during an appearance Friday in" America & # 39; s Newsroom. "

Beam noted that Dukakis had turned 55 days before Election Day in 1988, while Biden is 77 and prone to "wretches." Dukakis also chaired as governor of Massachusetts during a sustained period of economic growth, he said.

"What can Biden take credit for?" Beam said. "A useful term as a small-state senator, eight years of prominent vice presidential life, and, not to forget, an impeccable losing record in presidential campaigns."