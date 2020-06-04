Duke Ellington's granddaughter explains why he refused to retire: "That urgency never left him"

Mercedes Ellington has always known that her grandfather was different.

The world-renowned dancer still vividly remembers heading to the Apollo Theater in New York City with her grandmother to see her grandfather, Duke ellington, Perform on stage.

"I would be mesmerized there," the 71-year-old told Fox News. "I was fascinated by the band. And then he would go backstage and there were the wives of the gang members who brought fried chicken. And then at the end of the night, we'd go to Frank's steakhouse and have a big feast. It was always full of music and fun. "

The iconic jazz composer and band leader passed away in 1974 at age 75. For the month of June, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) You are reviewing the legacy of jazz music and its enduring influence in Hollywood by presenting influential films every Monday and Thursday of the month.

MARILYN MONROE ENCOURAGED TO STRIP IN THE LAST FILM "SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE" FOR THIS REASON, SAYS THE PHOTOGRAPHER

MARCIA GAY HARDEN REVEALS THE AMAZING CHALLENGE HE FACED FILMING "BARKSKINS": "IT'S MUCH TO DEAL"

The network began special programming with "Anatomy of a Murder" from 1959, starring James Stewart and Lee Remick. Duke and his jazz partner Billy Strayhorn composed the score, which was performed by the Duke Orchestra.

The courtroom drama is considered the first major Hollywood film to be awarded to a jazz musician for his music, and the first to use an African-American composer for that purpose. Duke's soundtrack album won a Grammy Award.

On June 4, TCM will present the 1943 musical "Cabin in the Sky", to which Duke contributed. The 1943 film "Stormy Weather" also features a jazz score written by Duke and other celebrated artists.

Ellington said that his grandfather was always eager to share his message through the song.

PEGGY LEE'S GRANDMOTHER SAYS "MUSIC BECOMES HER ESCAPE A BIG REALITY" BEFORE FINDING FAME

PBS DOCUMENTARY ON ‘30S HOLLYWOOD STAR MAE WEST TO AIR:" IT WAS A SEXUAL GANGSTER "

"It was so prolific with almost 3,000 compositions," he explained. "He would write anything. He would even write compositions as thanks for the countries that invited him to play. Everything he had to say could be heard in his music.

"He was very quiet about any political statement or any political situation that occurred," he continued. Even with his description of jazz. He referred to it as American music because he was born and raised in the United States. And it was played by many people around the world. But he felt that the United States was responsible for creating music called jazz. "

"NIP / TUCK" STAR KELLY CARLSON SAYS HE LEFT HOLLYWOOD TO SUPPORT THE HUSBAND'S MARINE RACE

STAR M * A * S * H ​​’STAR ALAN ALDA REMEMBER THE BATTLE POLIO AS A CHILD, PARENT JOKES‘ THEY HAD TO TORTURE ME ’

The star, who was born Edward Kennedy Ellington, got his nickname from an admirer friend from the neighborhood who was only 8 years old, the New York Times reported. While offered a scholarship for art, he turned it down and immersed himself in music. When he was 20 years old, Duke made $ 150 a week playing with his modest band at parties and dances.

According to the outlet, when Duke's band expanded to 10 men, the Cotton Club of Harlem called in need of a new orchestra. A nightly radio broadcast heard across the country would make Duke a household name. In 1930, the Ellington gang appeared in the movie "Check and Double Check". During the 1930s, the band appeared in various movies.

THE "KNIGHT RIDER" STAR REBECCA HOLDEN SAYS "GIVING MEANING AND PURPOSE" TO THE SACRIFICES OF FALLEN SOLDIERS

EDWARD VIII WAS "OBSESSIVE" AND "SUFFOCATING" WITH THE AMERICAN DIVORCE WALLIS SIMPSON, SAYS DOC.

As a composer, he wrote over 6,000 pieces of variable length in his lifetime, shared the medium. In 1969, President Nixon awarded Duke the Presidential Medal of Freedom, among the many honors he received worldwide.

During his later years, Duke tirelessly continued to compose, act, and travel. The media noted that there was hardly a day in his life when he did not compose something.

"Music is my lover," he once wrote. "And she plays the second violin with no one."

Ellington said she is grateful to have witnessed her grandfather's passion for music over the years and how it continued to impact other stars.

BETTY WHITE, 98, SAYS I'M BLESSED WITH INCREDIBLY GOOD HEALTH & # 39; AMONG THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

STAR OF & # 39; HAMILTON & # 39; DAVEED DIGGS ON WORKING WITH JENNIFER CONNELLY ON & # 39; SNOWPIERCER & # 39 ;: & # 39; SHE IS AMAZING & # 39;

"I always tell the story of our trip to Russia in 1971," he recalled. "It was part of a series of tours of the state department … A promoter friend of my grandfather named Phoebe Jacobs knew that he always had a glass of Coca-Cola on the piano and that he put sugar to cool off on set. And then She called the Coca-Cola company to see if they would send us cardboard boxes to Russia. She never got a response. But she knew that. Joan Crawford, who was married to the president of Pepsi, was a big fan of Ellington. Crawford happily arranged to ship Pepsi Cola boxes to Russia. Pepsi Cola became the first American soft drink in Russia. "

Ellington insisted that his grandfather's willingness to perform on stage lasted until his death.

RICK ROSSOVICH, "TOP GUN" STAR, REMEMBER TO WORK WITH TOM CRUISE, VAL KILMER: WE ARE LIKE BROTHERS

‘LEAVE IT FOR BEAVER’ STAR JERRY MATHERS REACTS TO KEN OSMOND'S CO-STAR OF DEATH: "I WILL MISS HIM MUCH"

"People asked him, 'When are you going to retire? "He said." He would reply, "Retire to what?" … He knew that for the past two years, he had cancer. So he was doing everything he could for those past two years. Nothing was too fancy. He did not want to follow a leader and he did not want to settle. He believed that there was nothing to follow except your own inclinations. That urgency never left him.

"He always felt it was important to get as much knowledge as possible about the structure of music," said Ellington. “I knew it was nothing without his orchestra. It was the orchestra that inspired him and vice versa. There was mutual energy. This is how he became so prolific. I didn't want to be restricted by names and labels. I wanted to be beyond a category. He wanted to create. "

KATHARINE HEPBURN ENJOYED HER SECLUSION AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD, CHILDREN PAL SAYS: "IT WAS ONLY ONE OF US"

THE "SCHOOLED" STAR AJ MICHALKA SAYS HOLLYWOOD "WILL BE USED IN A … NEW NORMAL" AMONG THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Ellington said Duke went on to share that wisdom with his friend. Tony Bennett.

"He told Tony Bennett that everyone should do at least two things that they can be successful at, even if they are not related," Ellington said. So she encouraged Tony Bennett to get into her painting. And he did. Now Tony Bennett is a successful painter and a very successful vocalist. "

When it came time for Ellington to continue dancing, she said her grandfather had no qualms about giving her granddaughter some much-needed advice.

MARLO THOMAS AND PHIL DONAHUE REFLECT ON THEIR 40 YEARS MARRIAGE: "WE WANT TO PROTECT HIM"

THE CHARLENE TILTON STAR OF "DALLAS" SAYS FAITH HAS KEPT HER OUT OF "DARK PLACES" DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"Once he found out that he wanted to be a dancer, he advised me to go to Europe," she said. "He said, 'Because that is the only place where you will be accepted as an equal and you will be able to pursue your career without restrictions.' I knew that people of color in America did not have the same opportunities and opportunities. Even in the world of theater, You had to go to Europe. She quoted Josephine Baker. I mean, look at her career. She was not famous in the United States. She had to go to Europe where she was accepted as a dancer, not because of her skin color. That's one of the things he told me to do. "

NATALIE WOOD'S DAUGHTER CALLS ROBERT WAGNER "BRAVE" FOR SPEAKING IN DOC: "I WAS VERY PROUD OF HIM"

FORMER BOND GIRL BRITT EKLAND SAYS PETER'S FORMER SELLERS WAS A "VERY TORNED SOUL" IN A NEW DOC

Ellington hopes her grandfather's music will continue to be celebrated by lifelong fans and curious new listeners alike.

"His music lasted in Hollywood because it is timeless," he said. "The music gave him some freedom. He did not feel restricted by rules or regulations. And that's very significant because he was a person of color. He always had this optimistic view that he could succeed in anything. "