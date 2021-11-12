Duncanville is an American animated sitcom. It is a show for adults. The show Duncanville has received good responses from the audience. The series Duncanville has received 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Duncanville.

What is the release date of Duncanville Season 3?

The release date for the series Duncanville Season 3 is not yet announced. It will be aired in mid-2022 or late 2022. The show will air on Fox. If we get any other update about the release date of the third season of the series Duncanville, we will add it here.

The first season of Duncanville was aired on 16th February 2020 and ended on 17th May 2020. Duncanville Season 2 was aired from 23rd May 2021 to 30th August 2021. Duncanville Season 1 and Season 2 were aired on Fox. You can also watch the series Duncanville on Hulu. Maybe the third season of the series Duncanville will be released on Hulu, too. You can buy the series Duncanville on YouTube and iTunes. The series Duncanville is available to watch there. In Poland, the series Duncanville was aired on 6th February 2021 on Fox Comedy. Let’s see what happens next.

What is the plot of Duncanville Season 3?

This is a story about a teenager. He is close to making bad decisions. But his dad wants to be there for him and help him make the right decisions. His mom works as a parking officer. We see the lives of his sisters. One is going through teenage stuff herself and the other is Asian and adopted.

Basically, this book is about a boy named Duncan and his family. They go through different phases in life. In the book, we see his crush, Bex, Yangzi, and Wolf, their teacher Mr. Mitch who is cool.

Who will be starring in Duncanville Season 3?

Here are the actors for Duncanville Season 3.

1. Amy Poehler as Duncan and Annie

2. Ty Burrell as Jack

3. RikiLindhome as Kimberly

4. Zach Cherry as Wolf

5. Yassir Lester as Yangzi

6. Betsy Sodaro as Bex

7. Joy Osmanski as Jing

8. Rashida Jones as Mia Abara

9. Wiz Khalifa as Mr. Mitch

10. Kathy Najimy as Mayor Jen and Helen Diggins

11. Natalie Palamides as Bradley, Claire, and Lil’ Joey

12. John Viener as Uncle Stan

What is the information related to Duncanville Season 3?

The Duncanville series is about a 15-year-old boy named Duncan. He has a rich fantasy life, but he is also very average. And the people in his world. He is not special. But he has a wild imagination and in that, he is never anything less than fantasy. The series Duncanville was created by Amy Poehler, Julie Thacker-Scully, and Mike Scully. This TV show is called Duncanville. It stars Amy Poehler, RikiLindhome, and Ty Burrell. Mike Scully made it with help from Amy Poehler and John Viener.

Jordan Grief and SeungyongJi helped produce the series Duncanville. Duncanville was made by Bento Box Entertainment, Scullys Productions, Universal Television, 20th Television, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Fox Entertainment. 20th Television distributed the series Duncanville Season 1 which had 11 episodes. Duncanville Season 2 includes 12 episodes. We are expecting that Duncanville Season 3 will also have 12 episodes. If we hear anything about the number of episodes in Duncanville Season 3, we will put it here. We don’t know when it will come back, but it will. We’ll have the same voice actors. There isn’t more information now on season 3.

What are the reviews?

The series has received mixed reviews. Some people like the story and characters, and they think it’s a fun watch. On the other hand, some people didn’t like it as much because they thought it was predictable or unfunny. Some people found the show frustrating and unnecessary. But some people liked it because they saw the problems in one’s teenage life being shown. We can’t form our opinions based on others, so we should watch the show ourselves to see what we think.