The box is smaller and can only hold one set of dice or a miniature, but it fits inside my pockets and even fits in the pockets of one of my wife's pants. The rolling tray is a little bit deeper than its big brother, too, which is critical to it working so well. It's smaller, but the deeper tray allows for solid rolling action without fear of dice rolling out of the tray. The other night I used the tray for my weekly game of Dungeons and Dragons, and it worked perfectly.