Dungeons & Dragons directors are taking a fun approach, but it's not a comedy

Earlier this month we learned that things seem to be getting serious with the long-running Dungeons & Dragons movie. Game night The duet Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley direct the adaptation for Entertainment One. Now, the filmmakers have elaborated a bit on their shot, which is described as fun.

During a recent interview, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley described where they are in the process. They are working on a second draft of the script and have met with department heads remotely, given the current closure. At one point, they mentioned, in vague terms, what to expect from the movie. This is what they had to say.

Jonathan Goldstein: We want it to be fun. It is not a wacky comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with many comedy elements and characters that we hope people really understand and enjoy watching their adventures.

John Francis Daley: D&D is a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people who play it and the way they talk to each other. Therefore, we never wanted to make fun of the fantasy genre or tease it. But we wanted to find another way to do it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Only the Dungeons & Dragons format is very interesting and fun, and it has to do with critical thinking and thinking about your feet and discovering ways to make things work after they fall. There is a lot of spirit to that that we are trying to inject into the film itself.

This is a project that has been in development for years. Hasbro sees it as something that has franchise potential. The toy company has been lucky with Transformers in the past and currently looking to expand some of its other brands in the same way. Speaking more, Jonathan Goldstein explained that Wizards of the Coast, owned by Hasbro, has been a great help in the process.

"The players have not yet approached us, but we are working with the Wizards of the Coast, the owners of the D&D brand. They are the experts. We have people we work with and it is very useful, because we know about D&D, it is a drop in the bucket compared to 45 years of tradition, so these guys are a resource. If we need a particular spell that a high level wizard could do, he could give us a list. It's a lot of fun. "

Nothing is known about the casting yet. However, the filmmaker said they hope to cast on Zoom or Skype, as in-person auditions are not possible at this time. It seems Dungeons and Dragons it is moving along and, barring the unforeseen, it should finally be done once productions are allowed to resume.

Jeremy Latcham, a former senior vice president of production and development for Marvel Studios, will produce the film. Currently, it has not been revealed whether Entertainment One will partner with a larger studio to distribute and / or fund the film. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news reaches us through The Hollywood Reporter.

