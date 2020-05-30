DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Film directors talk about the film's tone and the role of The Wizards of the Coast in its development – Newsdio

Filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have been working hard developing their Dungeons and Dragons movie since they were locked up during the pandemic. They were supposed to go to the UK to find places for the film in March, but that did not happen.

During a recent interview with THR, they offered an update on the project saying that they submitted a second draft of the script and that they are doing the prep work. They also discuss the tone of the film and talk about the role Wizards of the Coast is playing in the development of the project. Goldstein says:

"We had just started our second draft of Dungeons and Dragons. We were able to go out and spend our time on that. On the other hand, we were supposed to fly to the UK to explore in March. "

Daley added that the script has been submitted and they are now creating a storyboard for the movie:

"Once we got our exploration dates, I think the next day they had basically closed all trips to and from Europe. Obviously he put everything in that direction on hold. That said, the studio and eOne and everyone else there remain cautiously optimistic about getting the ball rolling again as soon as possible, obviously in the safest way possible. We have submitted our second draft of the film and are preparing ourselves with storyboards and visualizing sequences. That is something that we can also do from our homes. "

When talking about the tone of the film and if it feels like a natural evolution for them in terms of the humor that they have included in projects like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Game nightGoldstein said:

"We want it to be fun. It is not a crazy comedy, but it is a fantasy action movie with many comedy elements and characters that we hope people really understand and enjoy watching their adventures. "

Daley went on to talk about finding a format for the film and how they never got into the project wanting to outwit D&D:

"D&D It is a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people who play it and the way they talk to each other. Therefore, we never wanted to make fun of the fantasy genre or tease it. But we wanted to find another way to do it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Only the format of Dungeons and Dragons it's very interesting and fun, it's about critical thinking and standing thinking and discovering ways to make things work after they fall. There's a lot of spirit to that that we're trying to inject into the film itself. "

Regarding the participation of Wizards of the Coast, Goldstein explained:

"The players have not yet approached us, but we are working with the Wizards of the Coast, the owners of the brand D&D. They are the experts. We have people we work with and they are quite helpful, because as much as we know about D&D, it is a drop in the bucket compared to the 45 years of tradition that exists, so these types are a great resource. If we need a particular spell that a high level wizard could do, they could give us a list. It is fun."

Daley also says he plays a weekly game of Dungeons and Dragons because it's "a fun way to keep your foot in that world while writing a movie about it."

As of now, there has been no casting for the film, but it will happen. When they do, they'll probably do it via video call. Daley explains the downside to that, saying:

"Unfortunately. That is one of the drawbacks of all this. Much of the deal is feeling the electricity in the room, especially when you're doing a chemistry reading between people. But our casting department at Paramount has told us that they've already done chemistry readings like this, where people would be entering Skyping from Australia and said it works really well as long as the connection is (good). It's a whole new territory to discover, and hopefully you get the same results as a normal casting session. "

We don't know for sure what the film's story will tell, but it was previously reported that it could focus on "a group of adventurers seeking the Eye of Vecna, a powerful artifact dating back to the early days of the film." game. Vecna ​​is a powerful lich-turned-god whose hand and eye (remnants of when Vecna ​​was mortal) bestow indescribable power on him. Both the Vecna ​​Hand and the Eye have a terrible cost: to use any artifact, the user must remove their existing hand or eye and then replace it with the artifact. "

This Dungeons and Dragons the film has the potential to be an epic fantasy film that is as glorious as The Lord of the rings trilogy. That's the scale it should be. I hope Goldstein and Daley can do it!