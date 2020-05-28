DUNGEONS & DRAGONS mocks mythical actions at ODYSSEYS MYTHS OF THEROS – Newsdio

In Dungeons and DragonsSome particularly strong enemies have legendary actions. These are powerful actions that creatures can use at the end of another creature's turn. Now it seems like the game is bringing a new mechanic called Mythic Actions to the game. This comes from a mockery on Twitter where D&D teams were able to catch a glimpse of a Mythical Action for Arasta on Theros Mythical Odysseys. Unfortunately, we don't know much about how mythical actions work, but they seem to be quite powerful.

Theros Mythical Odysseys It will launch digitally (via D&D Beyond, Fantasy Grounds, and Roll20) on June 2 with the physical book postponed until July 21. What do you think the deal with Mythic Actions will be?