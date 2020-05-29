Dungeons & Dragons movie considering changes due to new set rules

Paramount's next Dungeons and Dragons The movie may modify some scenes before filming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Dungeons and Dragons It is based on the fantasy role-playing game, which has existed since the 1970s. It is inspired by all kinds of media, from video games to animated television series. Three movies based on the game have been made, though only one, from 2000 Dungeons and Dragons, actually released in theaters. Despite the game's built-in fans, the film was a critical and commercial failure.

Hollywood has made several attempts to obtain a new Dungeons and Dragons soil film. Warner Bros. tried to start in 2015, with Ansel Elgort as the protagonist. However, when that project never came to fruition, it moved to Paramount. Several writers scoffed at the script but were unsuccessful. Last year, Paramount hired John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct the film. They later revealed that they had also written a new script for Dungeons and Dragons.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How to Play Better (Board) Dungeons & Dragons Online

However, according to a THR In an interview with Daley and Goldstein, their script may undergo changes due to the coronavirus and the rules of social distancing. Daley said that he and Goldstein are already considering how to shoot the film in a post-pandemic world. Daley specifically mentioned the background players and explained: "I think everyone is going to change dramatically."He also discussed the changes that might have to be made to the script, revealing"We have these scenes with huge crowds that we are now rethinking and deciding whether they are worth preserving or whether we should try to pivot and find another way in the scenes that we were imagining."

Unfortunately, the Dungeons and Dragons The film has already been affected by the coronavirus. Originally planned for a release in November 2021, it has been delayed until May 2022. At a minimum, this will give Daley and Goldstein time to make the necessary changes to their script. As Hollywood approaches a return to normalcy, many have been considering how the new guidelines and protocols will affect ensembles. Some have predicted that crowd scenes will have to be removed entirely, while others have suggested adding crowds during post-production.

Considering the challenges posed by the mass scenes in particular, it makes sense that Daley and Goldstein are considering changes in that area. Since little is known about his script at the moment, it is impossible to know how many scenes could be affected. The good news is that fans will have no way of knowing which moments were modified from the original script, so it shouldn't affect their experience with the movie. Hopefully Daley and Goldstein can make changes while retaining their original vision for the Dungeons and Dragons movie.

Next: Every 2021 movie will now be released in 2022

Source: THR

Why Hugh Jackman never wore Wolverine's mask