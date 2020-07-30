Dunkin & # 39; is closing 800 locations in the United States

The company announced changes to its second-quarter earnings, released Thursday. Dunkin & # 39; described the closings as "streamlining the real estate portfolio" and said the affected locations are in "low-volume sales locations" that account for only 2% of their US sales as of of 2019.

More than half of the closings are at Speedway convenience stores, a change it previously announced in February. These locations are expected to be closed by the end of this year.

Dunkin & # 39; ( DNKN ) He also said that approximately 350 locations "may permanently close" outside the United States.